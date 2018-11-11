Mahachi’s fifth album set for early next year

Award-winning gospel musician Tatenda Mahachi (pictured right) will in January release his fifth album titled Magnifier at a ceremony that will be recorded live.

By Style Reporter

The musician, who broke into the gospel arena in 2007 with the release of the album Muyedzo, told The Standard Style last week that he was in the studio putting final touches to the 10-track project.

“It has been long since I released an album. I have been doing singles and it’s high time I came up with an album,” Mahachi said.

“Magnifier is 10-track album and other tracks on the project include A Friend, He Cares for You, You Alone, Vanowona and Nguva, among others.”

Mahachi, who last year had a hit single — a collaboration he did with Oliver Mtukudzi titled Ndisiye — said he had roped in local and international artistes for his forthcoming project.

“I will feature three top musicians, including an international star, on the album. It will be a double launch as I will be releasing the album and recording a live DVD. I promise a brilliant performance and a five-star ceremony,” he said.

Mahachi made his debut onto the gospel scene in 2007 with the album Muyedzo, which saw the video of the title track finishing on number 10 on the Top 100 Video Charts in 2007.

Three years later, with the assistance of producer Clive Mono Mukundu, Mahachi recorded his second album, Kure, in 2010, which carried the hit track Vanogona.

Just like wine, the Karoi-born musician got better with age and in 2013 he was back in the studio to release his third album, Agare, which featured local songstress Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana. The song titled, Ndibvumbamirei, was a hit and stayed on top of the local gospel music charts for a record 22 weeks.

The soccer-crazy musician featured the late South African multi-award winning artiste Sifiso Ncwane on the song Ndoda Jesu/ Ngiyamuthanda uJesu, which is on his fourth album Declarations.