Nyabinde, son in duet hit song

Popular jazz musician Bob “Headmaster” Nyabinde has released a single, which features his son Aggabu that has been received with great acclaim by many of the duo’s fans.

By Brenna Matendere

Titled Huya Ndikutaurire, the song is evidence of the hard work and craftsmanship of the jazz family members, which shows music runs down their veins.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Aggabu said the song had made him and his father darlings of jazz fans, especially in Kwekwe where they hail from.

“We are receiving encouraging support from our fans. The song is now on YouTube and it has spiralling hits from listeners across the world. In live shows that we are going to roll out, it would be our hit track,” he said.

Aggabu described the song as having some moral teachings that are relevant to contemporary times.

“The song talks about a young man looking for advice from his elders on how they have managed to keep their families intact as it seems to be an uphill task for him,” he said.

Aggabu was born in August 1991 into a family of musicians. He recorded one duet album with poet Itai Sekeremo. Currently he is leading a seven-piece band called Duo Likembe.

His father Bob is a song-writer and singer who plays the acoustic guitar. He has been in the music industry for a long time, from 1994 to the present day. His debut album hit the spotlight in 2002 titled Panenyaya — which had the popular song Chabuda Hapana — which he sang during the time he was headmaster at a Kwekwe primary school and featured his pupils in the video.