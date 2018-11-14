Dembo appointed brand ambassador

Heir apparent to the Barura Express throne Tendai Dembo’s star keeps on shining after he was recently appointed the brand ambassador of Westview Group Medical Clinic.

BY STYLE REPORTER

The group includes a number of health institutions in Harare’s suburbs of Zimre Park, Kuwadzana and New Kuwadzana.

The young musician, who is currently in the studio working on his third album, has been linked to Westview Medical Clinic over the years, thanks to his association with medical doctor Johannes Marisa who runs the clinics.

“We chose Tendai to be our brand ambassador because of the qualities he possesses. Unlike, other upcoming musicians, Tendai is level-headed and disciplined, that’s why we chose him to push our brand,” Marisa said.

Marisa is one of the many fans of the late Leonard Dembo who have “anointed” Tendai as heir apparent to the Barura Music throne.

“I will keep on supporting him. I will help him achieve his goals, which include keeping his father’s legacy alive. I am in the process of getting a kombi to transport the band members as well as the instruments whenever they go for live performances.”

Marisa said he would make sure that Dembo was well-equipped to release good music. Recently the doctor bought instruments worth $22 000 for the band.

“He is in the studio working on an album. We are doing everything so that he gets the support he needs to come up with a polished album that keeps Barura Music alive,” he said.

Marisa, who two years ago donated a car — a Mercedes-Benz ML — to Dembo, vowed to maintain his association with Barura Express.

Dembo is slowly fitting well in his late father Leonard’s shoes, which has endeared him with Barura music fans “I grew up listening to Leonard Dembo’s music that when he died in 1996, I couldn’t eat food for three days. I am happy that Tendai has taken over and is keeping his father’s legacy alive,” Marisa said.