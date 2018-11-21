Can a nation’s soul become a victim of abuse?

A victim of abuse can be blinded to such a point that they start believing there is nothing else to life outside of the abusive relationship they are stuck in. A lot of times people assume abuse only happens in the context of marriage, but it can also occur in a work place, in a nation, in church or any place you can think of.

A nation’s soul can be a victim of abuse from negative demonic powers (A nation’s soul is its core that allows it to be productive, it can be its infrastructure or people). The people in that nation instead of standing against these princes or powers, they, like the frog, in the boiling frog test, become complacent to the situation. When you introduce a frog to boiling water, it will immediately jump out, but if you place the frog in cold water and slowly turn up the heat, the frog will remain in that water until it boils, leading to its death.

Apostle Paul says don’t be ignorant of the devices of the enemy and makes a call out to believers to understand there is a war around us. The war is against the devil and his princes who destroy a nation by slowly adding heat. A nation’s destiny is controlled in the spirit. People within the nation, like the frog, adjust to these austere (heat) conditions until they no longer can withstand the difficulties.

Zimbabwe needs to understand how to wage war and reclaim her position as the Jewel of Africa. If the nation does not resist the devil, he will keep adding heat, thereby making things even harder. Daniel showed us how to deal with princes when he stood for his nation in the place of prayer. The fight is not with those in authority, even Paul says pray for you leaders. John Wesley said: “it seems as if God will not do anything unless men pray.” when was the last time you prayed for your nation, even for the president?

Prayer is not about which political party you belong to, it’s about establishing God’s will. A victim of abuse can add make-up to hide the scars, but make-up will never cover the wounds of the heart. Unless addressed, these wounds can bring great torment and distress to the victim. Studies have shown how women who are abused are prone to become more addicted to pain and some have been killed because the abuser eventually loses control. A nation that is abused by its people can try to hide their scars, but the hidden hurts of the heart can torment and lead to civil unrest.

God knows what every nation requires for its people to live in prosperity and enjoy the good of the land. But unless people pray, the enemy will or may continue to make things difficult. The abuser may even guarantee change, but a few days later the victim is subjected to the same abuse. unless these princes and powers are dislodged, a nation will continue to bleed. The responsibility to pray is for every believer who desires to live prosperously and peacefully in their nation.

A clarion call is going out and it’s a call to prayer and the Bible also says in 2 chronicles 7: 14: “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

The Lord wants to release Zimbabwe, but then it’s a believer’s responsibility to pray. It’s a call to prayer and action to see a shift and stop the abuse from these princes. The choice is yours to remain comfortable like the frog and witness the collapse of systems within the nation or stand in the place of prayer until your nation is released.

Humphrey Mtandwa is the founder of Voice of Triumph in Harare. He has written several books including The Enoch Generation, Truthfulness and Theophany. He blogs at mtandwa.blogspot.com