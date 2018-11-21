Prophet Maphosa ventures into sport

Kwekwe Prophet Effort Vakai Maphosa, claims Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly known as T B Joshua, is his spiritual father. He now owns a football team, Grace Stars, formerly known as Imomo Imomo Football Club.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Grace Abound Church founder spoke to The Standard Style on the sidelines of a recent all-night prayer held in Kwekwe. He said he was inspired by TB Joshua, who owns My People Football Club in Nigeria.

“We have acquired Imomo Imomo Football Club and it has since changed its name to Grace Stars Football Club,” he said.

“Grace Stars was established for the purpose of helping talented young footballers, especially from Midlands province. The team will be playing in Division One next year and with God’s grace, we want it to play in the Premier Soccer League.”

The preacher said funds to run the football projects would come from Grace Abound Church partners who also have an interest in football.

“When you look closely at the ministry of Jesus Christ during His earthly ministry, it was dominated by the giving ministry. True Christianity lies in giving and now it is my turn to say thank you Jesus by giving back to others,” he said.

The man of God said his passion for sport dates back to the time he was employed at Zimbabwe Power Company.

“I used to mentor Zimbabwe Power Company Tigers as their spiritual mentor. With our new baby, Grace Stars, we have plans of building our own stadium in the near future,” he said.

Prophet Maphosa now follows in the footsteps of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder Walter Magaya, who owns Yadah Football Club, which is playing in the top-flight league having gained promotion from Division One.

Just like Prophet Maphosa’s vision, Magaya owns a stadium in Waterfalls suburb, Harare.

The preacher founded Grace Abound Church in 2015 in Munyati on the outskirts of Kwekwe, before moving to their current location — 913 Industrial Road in Kwekwe town — a year later.

Prophet Maphosa attributes the growth of his church to God.

“People are seeing miracles. The sick are healed and testimonies are coming. People are seeing the hand of God, hence thousands of people are coming on a weekly basis,” he said.

The man of God is an accountant by profession who says he was called into the ministry and received divine revelation to start the ministry in April 2015.