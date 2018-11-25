Harare Carnival of shame

The inability of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) to host the Harare International Carnival following several postponements coupled with the controversial appointment of businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure as carnival ambassador makes a mockery of the local tourism board.

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI/WINSTONE ANTONIO

For the umpteenth time, ZTA early last week announced it was cancelling the Harare International Carnival citing competing events and the prevailing economic climate.

“The competing events at this time of the year, careful consideration of the weather conditions that are usually characterised by rainfall and the current prevailing economic climate contributed to getting to this decision,” read the ZTA statement.

“We want to make sure that the event is everything it should be and without adequate resources and conducive environment, it would be a disservice to the Harare International Carnival brand and the general populace.”

This year’s edition of the cultural fiesta, which could have been done a week before the general elections in July, has been marred by postponements with the tourism board citing elections and a cholera outbreak as the reasons for deferment.

However, a source told The Standard Style last week that ZTA was in a financial quagmire and could not host an event of such magnitude on its own.

“ZTA had been extending a begging bowl to all and sundry, but there were no takers. There was no money at all and corporates have been hard to come by,” a source said.

However, ZTA head corporate affairs Godfrey “Chief” Koti on Thursday said this year’s edition was affected by numerous competing events.

Koti said they had wished to host an event that was of international standards.

The source said ZTA was also in a quandary after Kadungure, whom it had appointed as the face of the carnival, was arraigned before the courts on fraud allegations.

“After realising the collateral damage that the appointment of Ginimbi could have done to local tourism, ZTA could have decided to review their appointment, hence the decision to postpone the carnival indefinitely,” he said.

ZTA last month appointed Ginimbi as the carnival’s ambassador for the next three years. Soon after his appointment, some critics raised concerns over his suitability to take up such a national assignment for the esteemed carnival’s ambassadorial role.

As no one bothered to give an ear and before he could even commence his ambassadorial duties, Ginimbi faces an uphill task to clean his image before taking up the national assignment after he was arrested in Harare last week on fraud allegations.

It is alleged that between February 2009 and May 2016, his company Piko Trading Private Limited misrepresented to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) that it made total sales of $2 777 678, inclusive of value-added tax, when in actual fact the company had made sales amounting to $9 092 951.

To that end, Zimra suffered a prejudice of $417 940. He is also being accused of evading tax with Zimra suffering a total prejudice of $3 468 949.

As part of his bail conditions, Ginimbi was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court and report twice a week at CID Frauds.

Koti said he was not able to comment before having a pending meeting with Ginimbi and promised to furnish this publication with details after the scheduled meeting.

“I am afraid I won’t be able to respond appropriately today, we are out in Mutare at the ministry’s strategic planning workshop. I am not in a position to respond appropriately right away. Let me engage my superiors as well,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference to introduce Ginimbi as the face of the carnival, ZTA chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said they settled for him not because he is a businessman, but because he is a socialite.

“He is the face of the carnival not only this year, but for the coming three years, so he is the carnival brand ambassador and we have considered a lot of other celebrities, but we think he is right for the post,” he said.

Not taking away the glitz and glamour that is usually associated with his annual all-white parties, Ginimbi’s appointment was, however, met with mixed reactions as many Zimbabweans felt he was not the perfect candidate.

While of late, the carnival had failed to attract sponsorship, they appeared to have struck the right chord when Justice Maphosa of Bigtime Strategic Group sponsored the whole event last year before pulling out this year.