‘Male models need recognition too’

Female models seem to be the ones getting the opportunity to showcase their talents at the expense of their male counterparts in the modelling industry.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Twenty-year-old model Takudzwa Sibiya says male models are hardly given the chance to display their talent, which, he says, is one of the challenges he is facing as an upcoming model.

“There are a lot of challenges we are facing in the modelling industry,” Sibiya told The Standard Style.

“Most promoters and agencies view modelling as an industry for girls, that is why they invest more in girls, leaving us on the sidelines.”

Sibiya said this kind of discrimination was holding back modelling in Zimbabwe.

“Agencies and promoters should treat both male and female models the same and situate them at the same level as modelling is for all us,” he said.

Despite the challenges, Sibiya has managed to sign with a top local modelling agency.

“I am so happy I was given a contract by Size4 Agency. However, I am hoping to have an agency of my own in the near future,” he said.

Size4 is owned by Wilbert Rukatu and was established way back in 1996.

Sibiya became “mature in the industry” last year in October after he taking part in a number of modelling shows.

He said the event that bought him into the limelight was the Miss Summer pageant, which took place at Red Café in Harare.

The young model said he chose modelling because he was born a model.

“Modelling is part of my blood so all that I was doing was meant to grab the opportunity and use it wisely,” he said.

Sibiya says he looks forward to do runway and commercial modelling.

”So far I do not have a role model and this is because I want to create a style of my own and become unique,” he said.

The Norton-born model describes himself as a talkative and very funny person.

“Visiting the gym is one of my hobbies,” he said.

Sibiya lives in Norton where he did his primary education at Chiedza Primary School before moving to Mt Selinda in Chipinge where he did his secondary education.