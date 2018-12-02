Yehlow Chynna eyes global crown

Zimbabwean model Mellisa Masuka, aka Yehlow Chynna, says she has what it takes to grace the international ramp and win global modelling accolades.

By Style Reporter

Born to a Zimbabwean father and Chinese mother, Masuka feels the local modelling industry is lagging behind although she has noted a few positives.

“I am working hard so that my career goes far and people notice that Zimbabwe has talent and beauty,” she told The Standard Style.

“My dream is to participate at global stages like the New York Fashion Week runway representing my country.”

A product of Chancellor Primary School and Mutare Girls High School, Masuka says there is a wrong perception of the modelling industry by many locals.

“With the kind of perception people have, modelling has no future in Zimbabwe. Models are seen as people of loose morals and that kind of perception won’t take the industry forward,” she said.

“I have been in situations where people would take liberties with me just because I am a model, trying to use me in a wrong way for wrong things.”

Masuka, who recently signed with local modelling agency XOM, says her aunt is her greatest inspiration.

“My aunt always told me to follow my dreams and that is what I am doing right now and I am working hard to achieve that,” she said.

“At XOM, I have been given a lifeline. We have got amazing projects that we are working on and I am excited about that.”

The 18-year-old model, who is the first born in a family of three, has advice for upcoming models.

“Keep your head high, chase your dreams and don’t let anyone stop you from living it,” she says.