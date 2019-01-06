Prophet Bondera ushers thousands into New Year

Thousands of people on New Year’s Eve thronged Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) Church at Kamunhu shopping centre in Mabvuku for the cross-over prayer crusade dubbed Night of Open Heavens.

By Style Reporter

The all-night crusade, which drew congregants from all over the country and foreign lands, was presided over by GHMI founder Prophet Tawanda Bondera.

Bondera told The Standard Style that it was an all-night crusade punctuated by healing and deliverance.

“It was a wonderful night as I ushered the congregants into the New Year. About 87people received Jesus as their Lord and personal saviour marking a start to the 100 000 souls to Jesus Christ Salvation Campaign,” he said.

The major highlight of the crusade was the candle-lighting session and Bondera spoke about it.

“The lighting of candles signifies a lot in the spirit, it signifies new life. John 1 speaks of the light being Jesus Christ who manifested on earth and was made the light of life by God. The Word gave life to everything that was created and his life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. John 1:4-5. When this light came, everyone who received this light, received life and authority to be a child of God (John 1 vs 12),” he said.

“It also signifies renewal of our relationship with Jesus Christ. ‘You are the light of the world — like a city on a hilltop that cannot be hidden. No one lights a lamp and then puts it under a basket. Instead, a lamp is placed on a stand where it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your good deeds shine out for all to see, so that everyone will praise your heavenly Father.’ Matthew 5:14-16.

“This verse reminds us that we are the light of the world and we cannot be hidden, therefore as Jesus Christ is the light, the moment we received him, his light started to reflect in us and through us that everyone may see our good deeds.”

Prophet Bondera described the lighting of candles as signifying the true word of God “guiding us and our path throughout the year. David said, ‘your word is a lamb to my path’.”

Meanwhile, Bondera has embarked on a door-to-door evangelism.