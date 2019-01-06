Super-great year beckons for Zimbabwe

Following the tremendous impact of gospel music last year The Master has interviewed church leaders such as Christ Embassy Zimbabwe zonal pastor Ruth Musarurwa, Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president Shingi Munyeza, gospel musicians such as Rooted in Christ Ministries pastor Charles Charamba, gospel music manager Munei Munyoni and producer Gibson Makumbe of Voice of Thunder Studios, among others, about the impact of local gospel music. They all prophesied that 2019 would be a super-great year for the genre in Zimbabwe. Charamba went further and revealed the “Gospel First Family’s” plans to release more great songs for the nation this year.

Gospel music sermon with The Master

Church leaders

Pastor Ruth Musarurwa

Gospel music plays a special role in the body of Christ as it stirs praise and worship. Gospel artistes are ministers through song. In 2019, I encourage you to do more for the Lord. Jesus said in John 4:24: “God is a Spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.”

Pastor Charles Charamba

Let our attitude and actions thank God for life. It’s not a right to live, but a privilege.

To the church at large, let’s be very careful not to anger God by following traditions more than hearing from Him or doing His Word.

We have become an educated and sophisticated church, but we should check if all this is working in favour of the Kingdom or our flesh.

Musically, the year 2019 will have lots of songs from the Charambas.

Let’s shun crime and sin though we are living in tempting times. Let’s allow Jesus to lead us in our daily activities and thoughts.

Finally, the Bible still insists boldly: “Behold I come quickly : …” Rev 22 v 7, 12.

Shingi Munyeza (Evangelical Fellowship of Zimbabwe president)

Gospel music artistes need to compose songs that bring people closer together and consequently unite us as a people.

Music manager/producer

Munei Nyoni

To all my fellow Zimbabweans, let’s look at the cross of Jesus Christ and all our troubles and worries will be over and our visions and wishes will be fulfilled.

God loves us all, that’s why He keeps us alive in hardships sickness, health, poorness. Let’s all rejoice for Jehovah is our strength, our refuge.

We all need to work hard together, pray for our drivers and urge you to abide by road rules so that we all enter 2019 safe in God’s hands.

Gibson Makumbe

The year should bring new ideas in terms of creativity in producing our music and how we manage our music for us to reach another level higher than last year.

Gospel music artistes

Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro

In 2019 let’s focus on Gospel as a ministry, yes there is the business side to music, but Gospel is a bit different, it has an Owner and a mission from that Owner.

Let’s use music to reach out to souls with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I suggest in 2019 let’s have soul-winning concerts over money-making shows.

May God bless us with partners who can sponsor the gospel in such a manner and for such a cause.

Patrick Nyahwo

That we must thank God for the gift of life, and for endowing us with the spiritual talent of preaching and ministering through music.

All our accomplishments depend on the love and mercy of God and, therefore, we must always thank Him for whatever progress we make in life.

Let’s remain steadfast in all our endeavours as gospel musicians and always maintain our presence in the Lord so that we walk the talk.

As we approach the new year, God should speak to us in our marriages, careers, professions, on the roads and as we preach to the people. Let’s be inspired by what Jesus said in Mark 16: 15: “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.”

Timothy Ngwenya

True unity is where believers and musicians have the same Jesus. Gospel music has a spiritual message to usher the saved and unsaved unto the presence of God. We need to stand together to achieve.

Sehli Sibanda

My message is that, let’s remain focused and trust upon the Lord despite the economic challenges which are directly affecting the music industry. Our dreams may seem to have been derailed, but let’s keep pushing. Never give up.

Mercy Mutsvene

My message to Zimbabwean artistes is let us work together as one family, pray for our nation, spread the gospel in a positive way, help the poor for God saw it fit for us to spread His Word to the world, let’s do what we were called to do. I love you all, wish you a happy and glorious 2019. God bless you.

Best Masinire

My message to gospel musicians in Zimbabwe is that, the future of our country is in our hands. We need to spread the message of hope and restoration because that’s what’s in the mind of God concerning Zimbabwe. We are at a time where musicians are the ones who go in front in the battle field. The walls of Jericho are about to fall down. Also I feel gospel musicians in Zimbabwe, more than ever, should take time to commune with the Spirit of God.

That way we’ll all understand the times just like the sons of Issachar who knew the times. Zimbabwe’s future is in the church, ie, the body of Christ.

And gospel musicians are the key drivers of change in Zimbabwe.

Mai Tongogara

In 2019 gospel musicians around the world let’s work together and do a lot of charity work. Let’s make a difference in our country. Organising events that help our communities where we grew up.

Agatha Murudzwa

Be strong, pray without ceasing, do the right thing at the right time the right way.

God blesses you all ministers of the Word through music.

Jennifer Maneni

My message is about prayer. He who desires victory must be ready for war battles are won in prayer, dreams are released in prayer. Even when you don’t feel like praying, pray.