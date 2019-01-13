Jeketera comes of age

Gweru-based gospel musician Adamson Jeketera’s latest offering titled Mweya Mutsvene released in November last year is causing waves on the market as it now receives regular airplay on local radio stations.

By Stephen Chadenga

According to Jeketera, Mweya Mutsvene is a song that touches on the power of the Holy Spirit and how it can transform people’s lives.

“The Holy Spirit is for guidance, protection, comfort and everyone can receive the Holy Spirit if they humble themselves and repent of their sins,” Jeketera told The Standard Style.

“If you walk in the path of the Lord you experience a personal encounter with the Holy Spirit.”

Jeketera said he submitted copies of the single to all local radio stations in the country and some abroad.

He said Mweya Mutsvene was part of a compilation of his latest and third album titled Restoration Guides, which is yet to be released.

The gospel singer said he started compiling gospel songs in 1994, but his first recording was in 2015 with an album titled Final Battle.

“After Final Battle, I released another album, The Comfort of a Secret Court, in 2016,” he said.

His music, which is produced by DJ Dexter at MK2NIL Studios in Mkoba, Gweru, is available on compact and flash disks as well as YouTube.