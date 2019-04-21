It’s old skool versus new skool in Mutare

BY STYLE REPORTER

MUTARE will next Saturday rock to a potentially-explosive clash of old skool and the latest music featuring former radio disc jockeys Kudzi “Mr Cool” Marudza and Witness “Chuman” Matema.

The two will be supported by Mutare’s hottest deejay Rangarirai Chigwidi, fondly known as DJ Ranga or The Godfather, alongside popular wheelspinners Zintronix, Lampy and Hollies B.

The rockers of old skool, popularly known as Huggies Entertainment, and the Mutare team will jam at the Mutare Main Bath outdoor arena courtesy of Generations Pub and Grill on a double thriller.

From 12 noon to 6pm, it will be a family day show pregnant with poolside braai, beer binge and water slides.

A jumping castle and face printing, among others, will also be there.

From 6pm, it will be the after-party as the DJs hammer the turntables until very late.

In an interview with Standard Style on Wednesday, the organiser of the event said the DJs would be rocking the decks with some yesteryear classics as they bring back the good old days with music dating back to the late 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and hits at the turn of the millennium.

On the other hand, the latest music will also be on the menu.

“Old skool and new skool aficionados should brace for some serious partying when Huggie’s Entertainment squares off with Mutare’s hottest DJs,” said the organiser.

“We are excited about the upcoming gig. It has been a long time since Mr Kool and Chuman came to Mutare. It will be nice to see them clashing with the top Mutare DJs. As the organisers, we promise the best in old and new skool hits just the way fans love it.”

Those who love yesteryear music will have enough dosage courtesy of Mr Kool, who has been running the show on Radio 3 (now Power FM) since the 1980s into 1990s together with Chuman.

The two are now hot presenters at the newly established Classic 263.

Also a veteran in his own right, Chuman is expected to mix things up on the decks playing rare grooves and true R&B.

Not to be outdone will be Mutare’s classic DJ Ranga, a tried and tested wheel spinner who has a huge following through playing various musical genres.