Dabengwa foundation director returns

NQOBANI NDLOVU

THE director of the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation, Mthulisi Hanana, has reportedly returned to Zimbabwe after escaping to a neighbouring country following threats to his life.

Hanana fled the country citing security concerns after complaining that state security agents were harassing him over his remarks attacking government for human rights violations.

He made the remarks during a memorial service for Dabengwa who passed away in Nairobi, Kenya, on May 23 en route to Zimbabwe after undergoing a month-long treatment in India.

Dabengwa was declared a national hero and was buried at the family grave yard in Ntabazinduna.

At the memorial service, Hanana claimed state operatives wanted to confiscate records that implicate government in the 1980s Gukurahundi killings and pre-independence violence against fellow comrades by some top Zanu PF and Zanla officials.

In a telephone interview yesterday, Hanana said “everything is back to normal”, but emphasised that members of the foundation were still cautious as they start preparing for a week’s event to celebrate the life of Dabengwa.