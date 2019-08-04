Triangle frustrate DeMbare

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Dynamos (1) 1

Triangle (1) 1

DYNAMOS coach Tonderai Ndiraya could not hide his frustration at his charges’ lack of desire to collect all three points after battling back from a goal down to settle for a share of the spoils against inform Triangle United at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

A spectacular long range volley by Trevor Mavhunga silenced the expectant Vietnam End crowd to hand Triangle the lead on the half-hour mark in this entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.

Dynamos, however, showed character to find the equaliser five minutes from the break when midfielder Godknows Murwira’s well-struck free-kick took a deflection

from Donald Dzvinyai before squirming past a flat-footed Ronald Mudimu in goal for Triangle.

Triangle, who have now gone for eight league matches without a loss, could have grabbed the winner on the hour mark, but bustling striker Allan Tavarwisa’s

header from a point blank range cannoned off the cross bar and bounced back into play with DeMbare goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani beaten.

As the match opened up towards the end with action swinging from one end to the other, Dynamos seemed content with a draw as they slowed down play, a move

which angered Ndiraya.

Ndiraya, who could be seen gesturing to his players to show more desire to win the match said he was disappointed with some of his players’ attitude towards the end of the contest.

“The game was open, it was end-to-end stuff and when it’s your chance to go forward you need to quickly do that but they were clearly taking their time,”

Ndiraya said.

“Dynamos is all about urgency especially when you’re playing at home. If you put some little bit of urgency then you can get a result, but it’s some of the

things, which we will continue to talk to the boys about. When Dynamos play at home it’s all about hard work and urgency, once you do that you get the crowd

behind you, then you can get a result but clearly some of the boys were content with a draw and were slowing things down that’s why I was a bit livid.”

He added: “This is a learning curve for some of these boys and I’m hoping that going forward they will get that into their heads and try and be a little bit

quicker and get us a result but overall I’m a little impressed by the draw.”

Dynamos took charge of proceedings at the start with enterprising right back Emmanuel Jalai causing problems for the Triangle defence with his overlapping runs.

The Aces Youth Soccer Academy product had the first shot at goal in the sixth-minute before he won a free-kick on the edge of the box moments later although

DeMbare could not make good use of the set-piece.

Dynamos left-back Tinotenda Muringai forced Mudimu into making a save in the 26th minute with a curling free-kick from the right.

Triangle always looked dangerous when going forward and came close to scoring when attacking midfielder Collins Duhwa forced Chinani into making a brilliant

save after a close range shot.

Chinani was, however, powerless to stop the Sugar Boys from scoring soon afterwards when Mavhunga’s powerful volley beat him all systems out.

Dynamos almost responded a minute later, but Mudimu produced a brilliant save to deny Simba Nhivi before the looping rebound came off the top of the crossbar.

The home side kept pilling pressure as Mudimu had to be at his best to keep out several dangerous crosses from the Dynamos attack.

Their persistence finally paid dividends when Murwira equalized with a free kick from the left, which took deflection from a Triangle defender before nestling

into the net.

Both sides created good scoring opportunities in an evenly balanced second half with Triangle’s Tavarwisa hitting the crossbar, while Jarrison Selemani’s left

footed strike came agonisingly close to putting Dynamos ahead.

Nhivi and substitute Ngandu Mangala also had late opportunities to win it for DeMbare, but wasted their opportunities.

Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro said he was satisfied with a draw although he felt the game was there for the taking.

“To a larger extent, I am happy, but I still feel it was a game that was winnable. Every time we have surged ahead first, we have never gone on to lose matches

with the exception of one game against Rhinos two years back. So, I thought we had placed ourselves in a very good position to win it, but somehow Dynamos got

the equaliser and in the end, we could not be separated,” Mangwiro said.

Teams:

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Emmanuel Jalai, Tinotenda Muringai, Godfrey Mukambi, Miunyaradzi Mawadza, Ali Maliselo, Godknows Murwira, Archiford Gutu, Jarrison

Selemani (N Mangala, 61), Nigel Katawa (Sean Gona, 78), Simbarashe Nhivi

Triangle: Ronald Mudimu, Obey Mwerahari, Brian Chikwenya, Donald Dzvinyai, Kudzai Chigwida, Trevor Mavhunga, Donald Mudadi (Praise Tonha, 69), Gerald Bero, Allan Tavarwisa, Timothy January (Russel Madamombe, 80), Collin Dhuwa.