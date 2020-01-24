Finally, 2019 is over and here we are in 2020. It is a new decade, which means new and exciting things. Indeed, 2019 was full of big pop culture events. However, 2020 is going to be even bigger. The pop culture is already buzzing with events in sport, film, and music.

Top anticipated pop events in sport

Identifying exciting events in sports is as hard as finding great resume writers. The following are the sports events you should be expecting.

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

Deontay Wilder is the undefeated and reigning WBC champion. Born on 22 October 1985, Wilder has held the WBC heavyweight title since 2015. Tyson Fury II is a British professional boxer. In 2015, he won the following heavyweight titles:

WBA

IBF

WBO

IBO

The Ring magazine

Lineal heavyweight

The event will be a rematch between the two champions. It will take place on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Field of Dreams game

Before the major league baseball game, get ready for the Field of dreams. It will take place from August 12-15th 2020. This will be a lifetime opportunity to:

Participate in outdoor activities

Watch the anticipated match between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees. The event will be held on the temporary field on the movie site on the 13 th .

. Viewing parties The return of Edge in WWE



The returning of a superstar is an important event in the pro-wrestling industry. Fans get an opportunity to “reunite” with their superstar. This year, WWE fans are likely to witness the return of Edge, the 11-time world champion. While the speculation continues, we have to wait and see if the superstar would indeed return.

The XFL

WWE chairman Vince McMahon has decided to resurrect XFL which is good news for the game in 2020. The new league is expected to commence play on February 8, 2020. ESPN.com reported that McMahon financed the new league with $100. This will definitely be one of the TV shows for teens.

Top anticipated pop events in movies and series

There are plenty of shows on Netflix for students. Below are some of the films you should look out for as the year progresses.

Top Gun: Maverick

Jason Todd, a close friend working with customessayorder indicates that Top Gun: Maverick is a must-watch in 2020. Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, and David Ellison, the film features notable stars like:

Tom Cruise

Miles Teller

Jennifer Connelly

Jon Hamm

Glen Powell

Lewis Pullman

Ed Harris

Val Kilmer

In the U.S., it will be available from June 26, 2020.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The film is created for Disney by Malcolm Spellman. It is expected that the film will have six to eight episodes. These episodes will be released weekly as opposed to doing it once. The exact date of its release will be announced later.

Mank

David Fincher’s Mank remains one of the most anticipated top shows on Netflix. The autobiographical film details the battles between screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, and with director Orson Welles regarding the screenplay credit for Citizen Kane (1941).

“Friends” reunion on HBO Max

Talks have been underway for the reunion which would feature:

Jennifer Aniston

Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow

Matt LeBlanc

Matthew Perry

David Schwimmer

Sources reveal that there are few things that need to be ironed out. Once everything is hammered out, the film will be out.

“West Side Story” remake

First 2014, the 20th Century Fox has been keen on adapting Robert Wise’s West Side Story. The question that many are asking is whether Steven Spielberg will direct the remake. The movie is likely to be out this year. It will be one of the best teen shows on Netflix.

Dune

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune is scheduled to be released before the end of the year. The film will be an opportunity for those who have not yet read Frank Herbert’s novel of the same name.

Top anticipated pop events in music

You should take time this year to participate in various pop music events. These include:

“Map of the Soul 7” by the BTS

The seven-piece group is bound to make a comeback. On January 28th, 2020, BTS will be performing at The Late Late Show with James Corden. This will be amazing considering that they have a huge audience. Already, BTS’ Map of the Soul is gaining widespread popularity and is likely to be among the best-selling albums in 2020.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band back together again

In an interview with Italian newspaper la Repubblica, Bruce Springsteen indicated that plans are underway to work with E Street Band. He further indicated both will go on a tour this year. My close friend Josh Xavier, who is working in au.edujungles.com recommends that you should plan in advance to attend this event.

The Weeknd’s next pop odyssey

In 2001, the American boy band NSYNC held its concert tour in American known as PopOdysse. This year, you can expect more of the same concerts from the group

“Father of All Mother******s” by the Green Day

Green Day is set to release their 13th studio album known by its censored form, Father of All… The set date is February 7, 2020. This is an event you do not want to miss.

Concisely, 2020 is a great year with great music, film, and games ahead. There are plenty of college shows on Netflix. Students who love film can take advantage of the opportunities available to attend these shows. The lovers of outdoor activities should be ready to attend the matches lined up for them.