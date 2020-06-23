Covid-19: Govt urged to be strict at markets



As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the country, government has been implored to enforce strict measures in market places where people gather in large numbers to conduct their business.

Markets like Mbare musika and Lusaka in Highfield have been hives of activities as farmers and other suppliers bring their commodities every day.

In a message on an online platform for young entrepreneurs, famous kapenta supplier Ashlee Nyathi said authorities should be strict at the markets to curb the spread of the virus.

“There are many people trading at the markets daily. People are not practicing social distancing and other precautions that are important for the prevention of the spread of the virus,” said Nyathi.

“Some of the suppliers and clients have been trying their best to do as instructed but others are reckless. Some suppliers have bought sanitisers, but others are ignoring these calls for safety measures.

“I urge government to monitor the business at the markets closely so that the virus does not spread at these places.”

Nyathi supplies kapenta to markets in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Beitbridge among others. He thanked the government for opening up the markets, which has ensured that suppliers continue with their businesses.

“It is good that we are doing our business as usual. I urge fellow suppliers and customers to always follow precautions. The virus is real and it can destroy our markets if we are not careful.”