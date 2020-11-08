Byo Annual Exhibition ready to explode

The National Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) has made an open call for its first Bulawayo Annual Exhibition, an exhibition designed to celebrate the pinnacles of southern region achievements in the visual arts.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The exhibition will be a platform to experience the very best artwork Bulawayo has to offer, in the form of paintings, drawings, sculpture, prints and craft by professional and emerging artists and the deadline is November 30.

NGZ assistant curator for Bulawayo Clifford Zulu told Standard Style that the annual exhibition is a curated project presenting artists whose work would have not been shown anywhere, seen alongside some of the best artists today.

“Through the annual exhibition, the gallery will offer support and encouragement especially to the emerging artists through our local and international residency programmes, life drawing classes and workshops throughout the following year,” Zulu said.

“The National Gallery of Zimbabwe intends to use the annual exhibition to identify, support, promote and award outstanding talent such as Best Female Artists, Young Artist of Promise and Overall Outstanding Artists for 2020.

“Ultimately, the gallery will collect and conserve contemporary masterpieces in several media that reflects the enthusiasm, relevance, originality, diversity and soul of the people of the region and beyond.”

Zulu said the emphasis is to encourage artists to produce their best works for the local and international community to see and collect talent, in so doing promoting the visibility and viability of art and playing a fundamental role in the positioning of Zimbabwean artists in the world art market.

“Locally, the annual exhibition will be didactic on the pedagogies of Zimbabwean culture, history, present reality, and futuristic envisions powered by digital formulae,” he said.

“The Annual Exhibition of Bulawayo will initially be held at the National Gallery of Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, and also includes an awards ceremony, related activities such as Friday Late and the Bulawayo Conversations between December and February 2021. The annual exhibition will then incorporate Matabeleland South, North, Midlands and Masvingo provinces.”

Zulu said next year the annual exhibition would also incorporate private studios dotted around Bulawayo.

“The exhibition reassures a solid base of direct interactions with local and international buyers in a friendly environment,” he said.