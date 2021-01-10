Guard shoots two women

BY SILAS NKALA

A Beitbridge security guard is in trouble after shooting two women at a shop at Makado business centre.

Ganeth Moyo (52) pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder and one of assault when he appeared before Beitbridge regional magistrate Stanley Mambanje on Wednesday.

He was remanded out of custody to February 9 for continuation of trial.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on January 1, the complainant, Obester Mhlanga (22), was at Makado business centre and he bought beer with R200 leaving behind R150 change.

After some minutes, he returned to the shop asking for his change. There was a harsh exchange of words between the cashier and Mhlanga.

It is the state case that Moyo intervened, ordering Mhlanga out of the shop. Moyo allegedly produced his service pistol and struck Mhlanga with it on the head.

The court heard that the brawl attracted crowds of people who thronged the shop and Moyo fired shots to disperse the crowd. In the process, Moyo allegedly shot Gladys Sibanda (22), who works at Makado business centre.

Sibanda sustained a gunshot wound on her right thigh. The bullet is said to have further hit Phathitshedzo Muleya (18).