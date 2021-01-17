Mazamwese storms gospel music arena

By Gilbert Munetsi

Like all art, music is an area where one is usually shaped by inspiration, particularly from established predecessors that he or she hero-worships.

lt is no wonder, therefore, that as a musician takes the “baby steps” towards the attainment of their goal, they are tempted to borrow a bit of style from those they adore.

New gospel kid on the block, Amnesty Mazamwese , is an ardent fan of Pastor Charles Charamba and anyone who listens to his first project rolled out in 2019 will testify to that fact. NaMwari Tinokunda Chete carrying six tracks, is a Charamba sound-like production through and through.

“Though we have never met physically, he [Charamba] mentors me through his music. l fell in love with the way he preaches through song, and add to that the fact that he is a humble character, l also fell in love — hook, line and sinker — with everything that is Baba Charamba. That is the very reason why l decided to niche my music around this gospel legend,” said Mazamwese in an interview recently.

The 20-year-old Chitungwiza-based gospel crooner, who now has two albums to his name, is working on a number of collaborations. Among those he has engaged are LJ Major, Trymore Bande, Baba Machanic Manyeruke and local dancehall sensation, Legend Killer.

Mazamwese started his musical journey as a primary scholar at ZRP Support Unit School singing at such gatherings as the assembly and in the percussion band.

Enrolling at St Mark’s in Mhondoro, he went a step further by penning own songs which he breathed life into a few later when he enrolled at Mandedza in Seke.

From the early writings, the debut album, NaMwari Tinokunda, was born and ushered onto the market. It has tracks that include Lazaro Muka, Tendeukai, Muroyi Ngaaparare and Zodzo Nengoni.