Watch your words: You will have what you say (Part 2)

gracetidings: with dr doug mamvura

Our lives are going towards the direction of our thoughts and words hence it is very important to watch what we say.

As we continue to face different challenges in the new normal, some of us have made our lives worse through our words and negative confession. We saw it in the last article that we will have what we say.

Many times, we have parked our faith and cast out God’s Words, and started believing what the devil said. You release the ability of Satan when you start saying what he said. Fear activates the devil. Faith brings God on the scene.

Before you ever make a confession that comes into your head, ask yourself, “Who said that? What is its source?” If it doesn’t agree with the Word, you know who said that. The devil said it. Don’t you quote it. If you do, that’s his deception. Did you know the devil doesn’t have any power over the believer? He who is in you is greater than he who is in the world (1 John 4:4).

The only ability Satan can exercise over you is the ability to deceive you. If he can get you to believe his lies, he’s got you playing right into his hand. You can see that you’ve moved God out of it. How many times have we find ourselves saying, “Lord, it’s getting worse, it’s not getting any better.” This means once you do that, you have deactivated God’s ability immediately. Maybe it was just about to come into manifestation, but now you have established Satan’s word in the earth, that it’s not getting any better, it’s getting worse.

The Bible says, “Forever, O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalms 119:89). God’s Word is already settled in heaven. The Word says, “I will give unto thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” (Matthew 16:19).

He didn’t say keys to the kingdom. He said keys of the kingdom. “Whatsoever thou shalt bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” I believe that the problem with the most believers today is that most of them are binding their finances. They are binding their spiritual growth through negative confession. It’s amazing how some of us believers are so focused on the devil. I don’t know why we talk so much about the him than our God.

Sometimes we have kind of buddied up with him and communicated with him, and he’s told us, “Oh, you can’t do that.” Then we speak it out of our own mouth, “The devil’s been hindering me all week, I just can’t get anything done.”

It is very important that we confess the Word of God and meditate on it day and night and never allow negative thoughts to rent space in our minds.

There are so many scriptures that say God is more powerful than the devil and that whatsoever is born of God, overcomes the world.

World overcoming faith dwelleth on the inside of you! “ . . . This is the victory that overcometh the world, even our faith” (I John 5:4). So, you have a lot of Scripture to back you up in that, but you don’t have any to back you up that Satan’s smarter than God or smarter than you. When you are in Christ, you have access to the Mind of Christ. Satan is not all that smart.

You and I have already overcome the devil because of what Christ did through His birth, death, burial and resurrection.

“Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world” (1 John 4:4). Revelation 12:11 says, “And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony …” By what? The blood of Jesus and the Word of their testimony. The word of their mouth.

Nobody spoke with more authority than Jesus. When Jesus spoke, He meant it. He meant what He said, and He said what He meant. He never talked any foolishness. He said, “But I say unto you, That every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.” That word “idle” means noneffective or nonworking word.

When I saw that, I said, “I’m going to start watching my words.” I had been saying plenty of those idle words, and they were not working for me. They were working against me, not for me. He said if they are not working for you, you will give account for them.

You can see that words work for or against you. He said you are going to be justified or condemned by the words of your mouth. Matthew 12:37 says, “For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.”

He’s not talking about condemning you to hell. He’s talking about things you can have in this life on earth and rewards of Heaven. We need to watch what we say, to set a watch on our mouth.

There are some of us Christians that I think sometimes have been sprinkled with fear, rolled in doubt, stuffed with unbelief, and insulated to the Word of God.

They will believe everything but the Word of God. Some will swallow the enemy’s biggest lie, but won’t believe God’s simplest truth. They will say, “Oh yes, brother, I know that’s in the Bible, but you don’t understand.” Yes I do understand. The Word says it works, and they are saying it won’t. “You just don’t understand, I still hurt.” But, the Word says you are healed. Don’t misunderstand what I am saying. I do not deny that pain exists, nor do I deny the existence of disease, but I do deny its right to continue in my body. Feelings change. The Word does not change.

The Word brings health. Proverbs 4:20-22 says, “… the word is health (medicine) to all our flesh.” The Word will bring health to the physical body. The question is, “If some didn’t believe what you said concerning healing for your body, or financial needs met, would that unbelief stop the God kind of faith from working?” No.

God forbid that ever from happening. Let men be liars, but allow God’s Word to be proven true. He said, “Those who will confess me before men, I’ll confess before the Father, which is in heaven.” “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God” (John 1:1). Jesus and His word are the same. You cannot separate them. He implies that if you are confessing Jesus, you are confessing the Word. He is the living Word of God. He said, “If you confess my Word before men, I’ll confess you before the Father.” In 1 John 5:15, John said, “And if we know that he hears us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of Him.” In other words, if you get an audience with the Father, you will get your prayer answered, and Jesus said, “If you confess me before men,” confess my Word before men, He said that will get you an audience before the Father.

Sometimes we have confessed, “I don’t know what to do. That won’t work. I don’t believe that’s going to work out.” Then we have prayed about it, believing in unbelief, and you didn’t get an audience with the Father. Did you know you can believe in unbelief? Some people actually have faith in unbelief. That is what you are doing when you say “I can’t do what the Word says I can do.”

It is very important that you and I watch what we say.

Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School. Feedback: drdoug@corporatemomentum.biz or Twitter @dougmamvura