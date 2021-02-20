Man City deny making offer for Messi

LONDON — Manchester City say they have not made any offer to Lionel Messi, with the Barcelona forward’s contract set to expire at the end of the season.

The Argentine superstar is free to speak to non-Spanish clubs and has been linked with several leading European sides, with City and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain seen as the leading candidates.

It has been reported that the Premier League leaders made a revised offer for Messi but a club spokesperson has told Goal that the speculation is not true and that there have been no talks.

City have long been linked with a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, partly because of the opportunity to work with his former mentor Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League side are one of the few clubs that could afford his salary and there have been reports that a deal could also see him play for other sides in the City Football Group – including New York City FC.

Indeed, the suggestion that Messi could leave at the end of this season grew louder following Barca’s 4-1 home defeat to PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday, with their inconsisent campaign having again failed to pick up momentum.

But a club source has told Goal that City have made no offers for the forward, either in the summer or since then, and that there are currently no talks open. — Goal