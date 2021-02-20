Man Utd set for talks with Cavani over striker’s future

MANCHESTER — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will sit down with Edinson Cavani to discuss the veteran striker’s future at Old Trafford.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international has impressed on and off the pitch since joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in October.

Cavani, PSG’s all-time top-scorer, signed a one-season deal with United with the option to extend by a further year. He has scored seven goals in 24 appearances for United and Solskjaer has made no secret of his hopes to keep him at Old Trafford.

“I’ve been impressed by him,” said the United boss. “He’s really gelled in the group and we’ll sit down with him and speak with him of course in the near future to see his plans and our plans.

“It’s a good discussion to (have). We always speak to the players and with his contract situation at the moment we’re very pleased with what he’s done.”

Cavani was ruled out of Thursday’s impressive 4-0 win against Real Sociedad in the Europa League with a knock but Solskjaer hopes it will not keep him out of Sunday’s return to Premier League action against struggling Newcastle. Second-placed United could be 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s men at kick-off on but Solskjaer is not focusing too much on their rivals. — AFP