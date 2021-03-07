SA’s Mabala Noise courts Hwabaraty

By Sindiso Dube

Award-winning contemporary musician Hwabaraty has collaborated with South African Mnqobi Yazo who is under the record label, Mabala Noise Entertainment.

The two were in the studio for a week in South Africa where they worked on tracks that will be released soon.

Mabala Noise worked with Nasty C, Rick Ricky, and Gigi Lamayne before an exodus hit them. After releasing most of its artistes, rapper Zakwe remained and the label added Mnqobi Yazo and Sonke Mazibuko to their books.

“The works that we did with Mnqobi Yazo are an expression of culture and interlinking the different cultures. Both our music is cultural and we wanted to interlink the cultural spaces where we come from and come up with something that talks to where we come from, our cities, countries, and Africa as a whole because music should be and is a peace builder. We are in times where we despise each other due to political borders, but we are one Africa, so music should unite us from xenophobia,” said Hwabaraty.

Hwabaraty hailed Mabala Noise’s professionalism.

“My experience there (at Mabala Noise) was five-star. The level of professionalism inspired me a lot and I wish back home we could set the same standards that I experienced during my stay there. The artiste is king and you are made to feel special, that inspires your creative juices, you are placed in a creative zone where you worry only about creativity. I thank the team there for hosting me and we look forward to working more with Mabala Noise,” he said.

Mnqobi Yazo recently released his debut full-length project, Impi, with a perfect blend of African trap, Afro-pop, and maskandi. The 20-track album comes with features from the legendary maskandi duo Shwi Nomtekhala and emerging artistes Musiholiq and Nobuhle.

Impi is his first project to be released under Mabala Noise since he signed to the popular independent label in July.