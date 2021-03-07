Yeukai ends 20-year hiatus

By Admire Jamu-Mlambo

United Kingdom-based gospel musician Yeukai Mhandire-Matapo has released an eight-track album titled Munamato after a 20-year hiatus.

Mhandire-Matapo last graced the musical industry with her 2001 album Utiziro before disappearing to pursue a professional career.

Speaking to Standard Style, Mhandire-Matapo said:“Munamato is a compilation of prayers, with each song suiting a different life situation. “It is an eight-track album with songs such as Tinofamba Nomweya, Ndovatenda Nei, Thank You, Ndazviona, Vachengetei, Iwe Moyo, Wanano and Wandizodza,” she said

“I roped in the services of Pastor Stanlic Mutemererwa, Jonathan Mugazi and his wife Melynda on three tracks Ndinovatenda Nei, Thank You and Wandizodza. The theme of the album is based on praising God through prayer. Most of the songs are thanksgiving and appreciating God for the things that He has done in my life.”

The gospel diva, who marked her entry into the mainstream music arena when she was 17 years old, believes music is more of a vocation.

“Music is a calling. I recorded my first album titled Utiziro in 2001 when I was 17 years old. Over the years, I tried to ignore my calling though I was still writing songs, but I couldn’t run away from my calling. I sing in the praise and worship team at church,” she said.

Mhandire-Matapo sees herself as one of the gospel musicians who will be a force to reckon with in the next five years. She has a group of musicians and backing vocalists who work with her as Team Yeukai.