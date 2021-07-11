Quarantine-free travel for Emirates customers

BY STAFF WRITER

INTERNATIONAL airliner Emirates’ customers from Zimbabwe can now enjoy quarantine-free travel to over eight destinations in Europe, the Middle East and the United States of America, the airline said on Friday.

It said the implementation of safe travel protocols coupled with rapid Covid-19 vaccine rollouts in several countries, has allowed an increasing number of tourist destinations to ease travel restrictions by removing the need to quarantine upon arrival.

Emirates will also boost its summer schedules with additional flights being introduced on high traffic routes.

Additionally with Emirates reactivating its partnership with flydubai, customers can also choose to travel across 168 destinations of the airline’s combined network.

“For those seeking a getaway to Europe, travellers can explore and experience the culture, architecture and gastronomy in Copenhagen, Moscow and Istanbul, while holiday makers yearning a beach escape or romantic destination to relax and unwind, have the option to travel to the Maldives which is open to tourists,” said Emirates.

“In the United States, Emirates will continue to build its presence with the addition of Miami to its network this month and will operate over 70 weekly flights, offering over 26 000 seats across 12 gateways including New York, Los Angeles and Dallas.”