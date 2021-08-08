Fake healer steals car

A Mzilikazi man lost his Toyota Corolla vehicle to a fake Makokoba based traditional healer he had consulted to “cleanse” him of bad omens.

The unsuspecting patient was told to leave his car behind after he was told to go back home and bathe using some herbs. On returning, he found the traditional healer had disappeared with his prized possession.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube identified the suspected bogus traditional healer as Kenneth Banda.

The vehicle, whose registration number is ABF 9905, is valued at $213 200.

Indications are that Banda took all his belongings and loaded them into the man’s car and disappeared leaving his “consultation” room empty. — NIZBERT MOYO