What to Expect during the last day of Jehovah Witnesses Convention?

By Athlai Tatenda Mdzungairi

On Sunday Jehovah’s Witnesses will hold their last day of this year’s annual convention virtually themed Powerful by Faith! which is being held around the globe since July 3 2021.

The convention has been made available in six instalments corresponding to morning and afternoon sessions.

This upcoming weekend the final session will be watched in more than 500 languages tohouseholds throughout the globe.

The National Spokersperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Zimbabwe John Hama Hunguka invited the public to watch the Part ll of a surpassing bible drama witnesses ever produced.

“We would like to advise everyone that we are going to have the Part II of the Bible drama titled Daniel: A lifetime of Faith, we can say confidently that this is absolutely the best drama we have ever produced and we would like to assure you that you are going to love it,” said Hunguka

The Part l of the drama it can be watched through Jehovah’s Witnesses website page jw.org under videos category in five local official languages in Zimbabwe.

“To watch part I and ll of this Bible drama visit our website jw.org. There is an option to choose a language, you can watch this drama in five local official languages in Zimbabwe which are English, Shona, Ndebele, Chitonga, and Zimbabwe Sign Language,” added Hunguka.

On the day the public is being invited to listen to a moving and motivating closing talk which will encourage one to become powerful by faith.

“We are also inviting everyone to a very motivating and moving talk entitled “Become Powerful by your faith” taken from Daniel 10:18,19.

This talk will be our concluding talk at the Regional Convention this year and it will be available to the public on August 16, 2021 on jw.org,” said Hunguka.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has forbidden Jehovah’s Witnesses of in-person convention throughout the world and the launching of a global virtual event for the second consecutive year.

“All are invited to attend the event by going to JW.ORG on the web or JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library iOs or Android App, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV, and others,” said Hunguka.

The program is free and accessible to all.

For more information, please contact Jehovah’s Witnesses of Zimbabwe at 0773303956/0772125952 or InboxPID.ZW@jw.org.