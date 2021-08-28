Utande rescues broke Highlanders

BY FORTUNE MBELE

HIGHLANDERS Football Club has been given a lifeline following an injection of $3.6 million into its coffers by Utande Internet Services that will go towards the payment of outstanding player salaries.

A partnership, starting on September 1 2021 was launched this afternoon between Highlanders and Utande and will be reviewed after six months.

Effectively it means Utande will pay salaries for Highlanders’ players from next month to February next year, subject to review.

Highlanders’ players last received their salaries in May, which had forced senior players like captain Ariel Sibanda and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku to quit the club.

More to follow….