Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Philippine president in 2022

Philippine Senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao reads his briefing materials as he prepares for the Senate session in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. Picture taken September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

Boxing star Manny Pacquiao said on Sunday he will run for president of the Philippines next year, after railing against corruption in government and what he calls President Rodrigo Duterte’s cozy relationship with China. -REUTERS

