Klate basks in Man of the Earth experience

By Sindiso Dube

After dazzling and making it to the top four of the annual Man of the Earth International pageant, Klate said the event has gaven him more confidence to face any stage locally or internationally.

Klate, born Saymore Machoni, represented Zimbabwe in the prestigious Man of the Earth finals that were held virtually in September. He came out fourth in the finals and scooped the special award of being best in formal wear.

“Contesting at the finals was the biggest highlight of my career and it came as a confidence booster,” Klate said.

“I now have so much confidence in myself and my brand, I believe my brand has taken a good turn since I turned into a professional model.

“I look forward to more events and opportunities to come my way. I know the recent finals I took part in will bring in a lot of opportunities and deals.

“I appreciate my management, fans and family who have been by my side throughout the journey.”

Asked to describe modelling in his own words, Klate said:

“Modelling is more than a job or hobby, but it’s something helps one to express themselves, dressing, style and more importantly to relax and refresh your body and mind”.

Klate, a student at the National University of Science and Technology, graduated from Truth Modeling Agency and is the reigning Mr Truth.

He has also contested in the Mr Zimbabwe 2021 before representing the country in Man of the earth finals.