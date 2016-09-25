Confronting injustices for the good of humanity

For most people, the sums are not adding up. People carry about themselves feelings of inadequacy, loss or that feeling that creeps in when one has misplaced something of value. Each one of us seems to have personal gaps, so stubborn one cannot seem to be able to close them. For some, it has been like that since the hyper-inflation era.

from the pews WITH CONELIA MABASA

It is most likely the introduction of bond notes will only add to the anxious moments and the widening of the gaps.

However, through it all, Christians must not lose heart. In fact, our present situation demands that we put extra effort to remain afloat. We need to be creative and hard-working to earn an extra dollar. I am humbled by five daughters in the book of Numbers. Their story in Numbers 27 v 1-7 goes: The daughters of Zelophehad son of Hepher, the son of Gilead, the son of Makir, the son of Manasseh, belonged to the clans of Manasseh son of Joseph. The names of the daughters were Mahlah, Noah, Hoglah, Milkah and Tirzah. They came forward and stood before Moses, Eleazar the priest, the leaders and the whole assembly at the entrance to the tent of meeting and said, “Our father died in the wilderness. He was not among Korah’s followers, who banded together against the Lord, but he died for his own sin and left no sons. Why should our father’s name disappear from his clan because he had no son? Give us property among our father’s relatives.” So Moses brought their case before the Lord, and the Lord said to him, “What Zelophehad’s daughters are saying is right. You must certainly give them property as an inheritance among their father’s relatives and give their father’s inheritance to them.[NIV]

What I like about these daughters was their willingness to work, all five of them. They wanted to work on land but then laws prohibited them from inheriting their father’s land. They did not use that as an excuse, instead they broke with tradition. They moved as a group; one unit speaking with one voice for a common purpose.

They thought up justification for their demand, arguing their father had not done anything to warrant being disinherited and it would have been unfair for his name to disappear because he had no sons. In other words, they were saying they could further the clan name even if they were female.

Zelophehad’s daughters took their case to the tent. Ordinarily, they were not allowed near the tent, let alone to stand before Moses and other leaders, but they broke with tradition in their quest to seek an audience and justice. And the Lord himself spoke and said: “What Zelophehad’s daughters are saying is right.”

In your walk of faith, may you hunger for hard work, for justice, may you have the courage to confront injustice, may you be an agent of positive change just like Zelophehad’s daughters. They challenged the laws of inheritance and God pronounced new ones that were friendlier to women and other disadvantaged groups.

Lastly, may God give you his ear and may you give him reason to say, “what that child in Christ is saying is right”. His stamp of approval is invaluable.

Feedback: cmabasa@standard.co.zw