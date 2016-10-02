Dragpro Club contemplates floodlit night racing

WITH another potentially explosive Telecel Drag racing series coming to an exhilarating close at Donnybrook Raceway in the capital today, the Sable-Dragpro Club, organisers of the motorsport event, are contemplating the introduction of floodlit night racing next season.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Drag racing has been one of local motorsport’s ultimate success stories over the last few years and the organisers are eager to remain innovative in a bid the continue attracting more spectators.

Sables-Dragpro Club secretary Suzan Zevgolis told Standardsport that discussions are currently taking place with regards to the introduction of the floodlit races from next season.

“We are already discussing the possibility of floodlit night racing at Donnybrook next year. Sables/Dragpro has invested a lot in the venue this year with the major track resurfacing programme, refurbishments to the toilet blocks and the control tower, as well as extensive fencing. We are committed to continuing infrastructural development at the venue next year but a lot will depend on the securing of sponsorship next year,” she said.

It has been an extra-ordinary Telecel Drag racing series, with fans looking forward to their last adrenaline fix of the year beginning this morning.

While the economic climate has impacted negatively on several sporting events this year, drag racing was very minimally affected as it continued to enjoy a very dedicated and passionate competitor and spectator base, whose numbers have remained high.

The 2016 Drag Racing Series also witnessed some historic occasions, with Leslie Carlsson breaking into the nine second bracket on his (Transerve) Suzuki GSXR motorcycle at the July event, and Mano Zevgolis in his hp lubes/Castrol Toyota MR2 breaking into the 10 second bracket at the August event.

Zevgolis reckons the level of professionalism continues to swell leading to improved times during competitions.

“What has been most noticeable this year for the sport is the level of professionalism and continually improving times. Two years ago there were only two cars running drag slicks (tyres) and only one car running Nitrous Oxide, but now we are looking at 10 cars running slicks and three cars running Nitrous Oxide. This is an import indicator of where the sport is headed looking to the future,” Zevgolis said.

Biker Gilbert Gowero on his Suzuki GSXR1000 has been having a good year breaking into the “Top 10” Motorcycles list.

Tapiwa Huni was steering his Subaru WRX into the 13 second bracket in cars section and it looks as though he may be chasing to get his name onto the elite Top 10 list soon.

With the season concluding, today’s attention shifts to the Bulawayo Motoring Club public drag racing event set for

October 22 at the Bulawayo Motorsport Park, with Sables/Dragpro Club athletes set to compete.