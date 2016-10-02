Dynamos head for black hole again

Tomorrow the leadership at Dynamos is expected to meet and it is at this meeting that businessman Keni Mubaiwa is expected to tender his resignation and to step down as president of the popular Harare club.

Comment: The Standard Editor

Mubaiwa’s future at the club has been a subject of intense speculation in recent weeks following the Dynamos board decision to reinstate assistant coach Murape Murape whom the flamboyant businessman had earlier declared fired.

Mubaiwa’s imminent departure comes as secretary-general Webster Chikengezha resigned from the club earlier this year after his car was smashed by a section of the club’s supporters who were unhappy with the team’s results.

There are now growing fears that the exodus could plunge the popular Harare football giants into a leadership crisis. Dynamos appear set to finish this season without any silverware.

It is regrettable that despite being one of the biggest clubs in the country, Dynamos continues to lag behind other clubs in terms of proper governance structures, which are the key ingredients to success in any institution.

Given the boardroom discord at Dynamos, it is not surprising that results have not been coming for the 1998 Caf Champions League finalists.

DeMbare, who are currently fifth on the log standings, 13 points behind log leaders FC Platinum with five matches remaining, are already out of the championship race.

They were also knocked out of the Chibuku Super Cup in the first round following a penalty shoot-out defeat by How Mine at Rufaro.

The team’s poor performance and boardroom battles have also led to a fresh bid to wrestle the ownership of the club by a group of former players and supporters led by the club’s former player and coach Ernest Kamba.

Kamba and his group, who call themselves the Surviving Founder Members, Former Players and Supporters (SFMPS), accuse board chairman Bernard Marriot of illegally running the show at the Harare giants.

They are set to convene their own meeting with supporters next week on October 8 to map the way forward in a development which is set to reignite Dynamos’ volatile ownership wrangle.