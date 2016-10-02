Student beats master

ZPC Kariba . . . . . . (0) 2

Harare City . . . . . . (1) 2

(Harare City win 4-2 after penalty shoot-out)

DEFENDING champions Harare City needed some bit of luck to claim a penalty shootout win away to ZPC Kariba yesterday to progress to the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe and Tawanda Nyamandwe missed their spot kicks, while Tendai Samanja failed to convert as the visitors bagged the quarter final berth in sweltering conditions at Nyamhunga Stadium.

For Moses Chunga, the victory was made sweeter by the fact that he triumphed over his mentor Sunday Chidzambwa.

“It’s always sweet from your elder, tough luck they did fight but luck was not on their side,” he said.

Chunga was also excited by the prospect of defending the cup they won last year.

“I always want to achieve great things and we set ourselves the objective and we still have a hurdle to get over,” Chunga said.

Midfielder James Jam’s 30 yard stunner gave Harare City a halftime lead against the run of play.

However, the match would take an interesting twist as ZPC Kariba bounced back to take lead through goals by goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya from the penalty spot and substitute Protasho Kabwe.

Another substitute William Manondo saved the visitors the blushes late in the match.

Chidzambwa was disappointed with his team’s failure to create more chances during regulation time.

“Harare City had only two shots on target in the whole match and they scored both of them. We created a lot more opportunities but we failed to utilise them, that is football,” Chidzambwa said after the match.

Jam, Martin Vengesayi, Edwin Madhanhanga and Manondo all converted in their spotkicks during the tense shoot-out, while only Thomas Sweswe and Elvis Meleka scored for the hosts.

The hosts enjoyed more possession early in the match, but never really threatened Tafadzwa Dube’s goal.

Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe had the first sniff of the goal midway through the first half, but he skied his effort over the bar.

Harare City drew first blood from nothing in the 26th minute.

James attempted a speculative shot from 30 yards, which was blocked, but the ball fortuitous bounced back to him and after being given the second bite of the cherry, he struck on the sweet spot.

Bang, Dube had no idea what was going on and had to pick the ball from the back of the net.

The usually dependable marksman Limited Chikafa had a glorious chance to level the scores and he beat the goalkeeper in a one on one situation, but couldn’t beat the left upright.

Goalkeeper Mawaya would restore parity in the 66th minute from the penalty spot after Jimmy Tigere handled in the box.

Super sub Kabwe struck the sucker punch in the 73rd from outside the box, a pile driver that hit a couple of bodies in the box before finding a way into the empty net.

Seven minutes later, Manondo levelled the scores, scuffing the ball past Mawaya from an acute angle.

Ronald Chitiyo provided the vital chipped cross.

Teams

ZPC Kariba: T. Mawaya, T. Munyanduri, M. Kunyarimwe, S. Appiah, T. Sweswe, B. Mutukure, T. Mamvura, E. Meleka, L. Chikafa, N. Tigere, T. Chawapiwa (T. Nyamandwe 59′)

Harare City: T Dube, J Tigere, R Uchena, H Chimutimunzeve (W Manondo, 46), M Vengesai, J Jam, R. Manuvire (T Samanja, 70), E. Madhanhanga, R Chitiyo, T Chimwemwe, J Chipangura ( G Kufandada, 62)