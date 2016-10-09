Highlanders stretch winning streak

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . 0

Highlanders . . . . .0 (1)

PRINCE Dube put Highlanders firmly into the title race, slotting the winner a minute from time and seeing off a resilient Chapungu in a closely-contested league duel at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

BY MUKUDZEI CHINGWERE

The result propelled Bosso to 50 points, the same number of points with CAPS United, who are in action this afternoon against unpredictable Border Strikers in Beitbridge.

Bosso came into the duel with spring in their feet, buoyed by their imperious form winning five of their previous league encounters on the bounce.

Chapungu, on the other hand, have lost twice and won as many matches in their previous five league outings prior to this encounter.

Yesterday’s win means Bosso have now reached top form right on time, winning six matches on the bounce towards the conclusion of the season.

Highlanders’ expatriate coach Erol Akbay said his side was now in the mix, satisfying themselves they are ready for the league crown challenge.

“We are going for it [the title]. It is now going to be an exciting end to the season and we are ready to challenge with other teams,” he said.

“It was a difficult game and I am happy we have collected maximum points.”

Losing coach John Nyikadzino was disappointed with their first-ever loss to Highlanders at Ascot since their return to top-flight football.

“It is unfortunate we lost in this way. We played well and we were up for the challenge. It was a lapse in concentration and we were punished. Despite the loss, I am confident our season is still on track and we can achieve our objectives,” he said.

After the match, Highlanders official Cosmas Zulu sparked a dressing room brawl when he reportedly attacked William Ngonya with a chair in the changing rooms.

Chapungu legend Philip Marufu reacted angrily in defence of his teammate and some Highlanders officials, like Mgcini Sibanda, were injured during the brawl.

On the field of play, chances were few and far between, with no clear-cut goal-scoring opportunities, particularly in the opening stanza.

The visitors controlled the midfield, but failed to create any meaningful goal-scoring opportunities with their strikers starved of supply.

Chapungu came from the breather with a lot of determination, taking the game to their visitors.

Jameson Mukombwe flighted a brilliant cross soon after the hour mark, but Ngonya could not rise high enough to give the airmen the lead.

After 72 minutes, Bosso were again caught off-guard, but some last-gasp defending blocked Allan Tavarwisa’s goal-bound effort.

On the other hand, Gabriel Nyoni was a constant menace for the hosts and Roy Mazingi, in goal for Chapungu, was called into action to halt his strike.

Moments later, Bosso goalie Ariel Sibanda fluffed a harmless looking cross, but the Chapungu forwards failed to capitalise on the rebound.

Eric Mudzingwa, who had been impressive all afternoon, flighted a brilliant cross towards Ralph Matema, but the veteran forward failed to head the ball.

Bosso fans invaded the pitch a minute from time after Dube had given them what ended up being the winner for the Bulawayo side.

Teams:

Chapungu: S Mazingi, J Mabugu, C Mativenga, B Mbavarira, B Zabula, C Kwaramba, G Phiri, A Peperere, A Tavarwisa (P Kumbula 43), X Ncube (J Mukombe 59), P Marufu

Highlanders; A Sibanda, R Kutsanzira, S Munawa, P Dube, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, T Nguluve, E Mudzingwa, G Nyoni, B Phiri, A Gahadzikwa (R Matema 59)