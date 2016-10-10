Video: Larfage unveils vocational centre

Lafarge Cement Zimbabwe on Friday officially unveiled the newly-built Nhakiwa Vocational Training Centre in Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

The company built the vocational training centre under the community share ownership trust (CSOT) scheme.

The college, which is already functional, has an intake of 73 students in mechanics, catering, building and fabrics, but will have additional classes in carpentry and glass joinery, metal fabrication and steel processing, horticulture, mining and mineral processing and business and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the ceremony, which was attended by Youth and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao, government officials and hundreds of villagers, Larfage CEO Amal Tantawi said the cement manufacturer had so far invested $401 400 towards the building of the institution as part of its commitment to participate in development programmes.

“The economic effectiveness of a country depends on the skills of its workforce. Our organisation has the future in mind and we accept the importance of providing development and empowerment opportunities for the youth in line with sustainable development goals,” she said.

In addition to the unveiling of the college, Quarrying Enterprises donated a truck to the Mutoko CSOT.

Since 2013, Lafarge has contributed $333 000 to various projects that include construction of classroom blocks, teachers’ houses and rural electrification in Goromonzi and another $333 000 in Mabvuku for, among other projects, a home industry that is set to be constructed to accommodate tradesman in carpentry, welding and brick-making.