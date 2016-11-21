Mliswa attacks Tsvangirai

Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa yesterday blasted MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, accusing him of being childish for allegedly boycotting his victory celebrations over a picture where he posed with Zanu PF political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

BY NUNURAI JENA

Mliswa, who was in his usual combative mood, said Tsvangirai was showing high levels of immaturity for his status.

“I’m disappointed with Tsvangirai. How can a person of his calibre who nearly became the president of the country stoop so low to refuse to come here after promising me just because he saw a picture of me with Kasukuwere?” asked the former Zanu PF Mashonaland West chairperson.

“Tsvangirai, if you think you can control me because you supported me in Norton, go to hell. I talk to whoever I want regardless of political affiliation.”

Mliswa also took a swipe at MDC-T vice-president Nelson Chamisa for relaying the message that his president was no longer happy with him.

“And for Chamisa, a lawyer by profession, to relay his president’s message is very unfortunate. He should have advised him better,” he said.

However, Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said it was unfortunate that Mliswa got negative about the MDC-T leader at the rally which he would so much have wanted to attend.

“Zimbabweans know that the problem is Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF who have failed to solve the people’s problems. It was Mugabe more than anyone else that deserved anyone’s emotional invective at the Norton rally,” Tamborinyoka said.

“President Tsvangirai will not descend from the balcony and trade barbs with Mliswa on the dance floor. For the record, Tsvangirai would have wanted to attend this rally had it not been for his rescheduled chemotherapy session. If Mliswa wanted to speak to him, he knows where to find him.”

He said it was astounding that Mliswa would see it worth the while to speak to Tsvangirai vicariously at a rally.

“The people of Norton deserve respect for defying the odds by winning a rigged election. Fortunately, they know that Tsvangirai can never be the problem, but part of the solution. They know that it’s Mugabe who is stupid,” Tamborinyoka said.

Mliswa said the time for political parties was over as Zimbabwean now needed change for better.

The Norton MP came out in the open and declared that he would be a presidential candidate in 2018 because political parties have failed the people of Zimbabwe.

“Please record this, people may think that it’s impossible the same way some Americans thought of [Donald] Trump… I will be the Trump of Zimbabwe in 2018 elections,” bellowed Mliswa.

Speaking at the same rally, former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu told political parties that if they did not allocate one third (70) of parliamentary seats to the youth, they risked losing.