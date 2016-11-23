Racist America and Europe

My People,

For years the Old Man, fondly known as The Bobster by the younger people, has always told you about the evilness that exists in America and Europe.

letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

And because you had been blinded by filthy lucre and the evil cultures of the heathen world, you did not listen to what the Great Elder was saying.

The racists in America who have over the years professed their undying love for “persecuted” Zimbabweans and other Africans, including Asians and Latinos, have finally decided that you have overstayed your welcome.

It has been pointed out that the election of The Donald, Mr Trump is a reflection of those sentiments. This is a man who is strongly supported by white supremacists who are allowed to carry out their activities unhindered in that country.

It is believed by many that the Americans took the cue to vote for Trump from the British following their Brexit from the rest of Europe.

Please forget all the lies about America being the land of the free and the brave and all that nonsense about there being an American Dream.

Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk! Kwaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

Dear people, all those privileges are reserved for white Americans, descendants of Europeans who dispossessed the native Americans of their land and threw them into “concentration camps” called reservations.

I will not mention the fact that the same people had enslaved Africans for centuries in one of the most barbaric human rights violations of all time.

What is prevailing in America is what European settlers had planned for Zimbabwe and South Africa and failed.

It’s what they planned for New Zealand and Australia and succeeded.

And they have the effrontery to say The Bobster violates your human rights! Don’t they know that as a form of empowerment, you are all receiving free agricultural inputs?

After reselling the agricultural inputs on the black market, you will all be empowered to buy beer for the festive holidays.

Anyway, back to my story. The brandy sometimes makes my mind stray.

Back to America, where most of you are doing menial jobs, there are already fears that some of The Donald’s nominees for senior posts in government are white supremacists and Islamophobs who will make America hell for minorities.

Others say it will be a racist outpost which it has always been since slavery. African-Americans should expect to be shot and killed by the police on a more regular basis, while the culprits should expect to go scot-free everytime they kill a black person.

Reports say Latino children and other minorities are now afraid of going to school as there have been many cases of racist assaults against them.

Worrying trends from Europe

Across the pond in Europe, the Europeans, maybe after being influenced by the Brexit and the Trump victory, are closing ranks to support right wing political parties.

You had better hope the soon-to-come elections in France and the Netherlands will not spawn right wing governments as this would officially bring to an end all the human rights of minorities in America and Europe.

New Zealand and Australia could soon follow.

With right wing governments taking over, this could be the end of The West as we have always known it.

Again with minority rights coming under threat, could there be a repetition of what Idi Amin did in chasing all those Indians from Uganda?

But this time minorities would be chased away from the Western Hemisphere.

I hope there will be no efforts to open old wounds by saying Africa’s only Iconic Revolutionary, the old Bobster has himself done the same like Idi Amin when he kicked out those thousands of white farmers who had stolen our land.

That is totally different and you cannot compare theft of millions of hectares of prime agricultural land to a few migrant refugees looking for work.

Anybody thinking like that is crazy! Munopenga! Liyahlanya!

Clueless Ngwena Dhakisi

The other day I was laughing my lungs out when I heard Ngwena bleating like a lost sheep. Or is it ship! He was bleating uncontrollably, much to my delight.

He was mourning about the abuse of farming inputs in his command agriculture joke.

I have told him command anything does not work.

The Russians, Pol Pot of Kampuchea and Mao Zedong tried that route and failed close to a hundred years ago. In fact, they created famine with their little experiment.

He should ask Mudhara, Gono and me. We have dished out agricultural inputs and implements before, only for them to resurface on the black market.

True and refreshing statement from Cde Mutsvangwa

At a press conference last week, Cde Chris was quoted as saying: “We also discussed about G40 but not dr amai. We respect her as the first lady of the country and as husband of the president.”

Very true indeed!

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Umasalu wezwelonke!

Dr Amai Marujata PhD (Fake)

