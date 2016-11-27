Eight perish in horror crash

Eight people died in the early hours of yesterday when the vehicle they were travelling in collided head on with another truck along the Masvingo-Harare highway.

By Staff Reporter

The accident happened at the 43km peg towards Harare.

Police spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said seven people who were travelling towards Harare in a B2200 Mazda truck with eight passengers encroached on the lane of an oncoming Volvo truck resulting in the head-on collision.

Nyathi said seven people in the Mazda died on the spot while the driver of the same vehicle died upon admission at Beatrice Hospital.

He said passengers who were in the Volvo truck escaped unhurt.

“Let us exercise caution when travelling on the roads, especially during the night. Motorists should be observant and avoid encroaching into the lanes of vehicles going in the opposite direction,” Nyathi said.

“Police are always encouraging and appealing to motorists to plan journeys and where possible, to minimise travelling at night.”

Unconfirmed reports said the deceased included members of the same family coming from a graduation ceremony at the Midlands State University.