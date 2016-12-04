After Chibondo exhibition, we need Gukurahundi expo

My People,

I must say nobody can beat The Party and its leadership at strategising.

letter to my people BY DOCTOR STOP IT

Some of the strategies may invariably include creating a lot of confusion, extreme anger, extreme happiness, uncertainty and incredulity.

This is why I have written intelligently and intellectually about the existence of a department in the party and government whose mandate is to just make your life hell.

This is premised on the assumption that if life becomes too easy for you and you get into the comfort zone, your idle minds may start wandering about and lead you into mischief.

The ideal is to create job shortages, hunger, cash shortages, electricity shortages (if we generate enough power, better export it to fund my daughter’s wedding) launch bond notes, distribute chicks to women and launch a command agriculture policy which is bound to fail before it has begun.

On the part of The Supreme Dear Brother Leader Comrade and Iconic African Revolutionary who single-handedly freed you from Rhodesian settler colonialism, he can also contribute to the drama of uncertainty.

He could start by reading a wrong speech in Parliament and pretend nothing untoward happened. For good measure, he could also chant “Pasi neZanu PF” [down with Zanu PF] at the congress and if anybody is not moved, sponsor a rumour that he is on his deathbed.

After making the media go into a frenzy of speculation over his health or death, he then emerges to mock the same media.

Sorts of creates an aura of immortality around him, don’t you think?

And when he emerges, you all heave a collective sigh of relief.

A few cases often come to mind. Remember some of our soldiers and party officials were schooled by North Korean maniacs on the art of extreme brutality and political skullduggery.

The training was purely designed to eliminate Big Josh, his supporters and his party PF-Zapu

Gukurahundi, which was unleashed by the Fifth Brigade led to an ethnic cleansing believed to have resulted in more than 20 000 killings of unarmed civilians in Matabeleland and the Midlands provinces.

The genocide and bloodletting forced the hand of Big Josh to sign the humiliating “Surrender Accord”, also known as the Unity Accord.

The former head of the Fifth Brigade was made airforce chief. Although there were predictable complaints from Zapu quarters and other neutrals, the Old Man just ignored them.

I was shocked, though not surprised, to read that after the death of Big Josh and in honour of his role in the fight for independence, North Koreans were commissioned to build his statues.

During the 2010 World Cup finals in South Africa, some unpatriotic people threatened to destabilise training camps of the North Korean football team, some of which had been scheduled for Bulawayo as they acclimatised for the World Cup finals.

Well done, Mboko

Which leads me to the subject that I want to refer to today. It was, therefore, interesting that during the past week, some exhibition about the “Chibondo genocide” was officially opened.

With Ngwena apparently being assigned “more important” and serious government events, Mboko, who has been donating chicks regularly, was roped in to officiate at the opening of the exhibition.

Of course, the Chibondo genocide where Rhodesian security forces were reported to have killed blacks and thrown them into a mine shaft in Mt Darwin or somewhere nearby had its own sceptics.

Others alleged skeletons found in the mineshaft belonged to post independence victims of those opposed to the Zimbabwean regime. Others alleged they were those of Zapu supporters who had been abducted in the 1980s and dumped into the mineshaft.

Allegations that football regalia with the names of Messi and Ronaldo, including bearer cheques, did not strengthen the cause of those pushing the genocide storyline.

With Mboko expected to walk into the trap and legitimise the storyline by officiating at the event, he absolutely refused to be part of the whole thing, resulting in Cde Sidney coming in as a late replacement.

My opinion is rather divided on the issue of Chibondo. I will be willing to give the Chibondo narrative on one condition: That given our desire to expose the Chibondo genocide, let us move on and start documenting the Gukurahundi genocide.

Munhuwese kuna Amai!

Umasalu wezwelonke!

Dr Amai Marujata PhD (Fake)

