Lawson breaks national swimming record in Canada

ZIMBABWEAN swimmer James Lawson paddled to a national record time of 1.01.93 in the men’s 100m breaststroke, but it was not enough for him to progress to the semi-finals of the 2016 Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships in Ontario, Canada last week.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Lawson (21) touched the wall in eighth position out of 10 in heat five to secure an overall ranking of 59th out of 101 as James Deiparine from the Philippines claimed top spot in the heat in 1:01.09.

While Lawson failed to proceed to the next round, he beat the previous Zimbabwean 100m breaststroke record of 1:03.11 that he set at the African Games held in Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo in September last year.

Lawson, who is based at the High Perfomance Centre in Pretoria, was the only Zimbabwean at the Fina World Short Course Swimming Championships following the withdrawal of the US-based duo of Olympian Sean Gunn and Peter Wetzlar.