Samaita’s new album gets thumbs up

His previous projects — Nemiwo Munazvo, Murodzi Wepfungwa and Tsono — did not rise to expectations, but businessman-cum-musician Brian Samaita is on cloud nine following the release of his latest and fourth album Kumazivandadzoka.

By Staff Reporter

The five-track album, which also features gospel diva Agartha Murudzwa and chanter Gift “Shiga-Shiga” Katuliki, has received thumbs up from a number of people, including veteran music producer Bothwell Nyamhondera.

“It was my first time working with him and it is one of the best productions that I have done in the last few months,” said Nyamhondera.

“There is still room for improvement because it is dog-eat-dog in sungura music. I believe this album can stand the heat in the market, although I feel he has one or two things to learn.”

The album carries tracks such as Ndizvo Here, Usatuke Mvuu, Ndave Kuenda, Ndinokutendai and Jerusarema, which features Murudzwa.

Most of the songs, especially Jerusarema, are receiving a lot of airplay on national radio stations.

Diamond Studios, which is marketing and distributing the album, said it was overwhelmed by the sales, saying the album was among the best-selling products.

“We are yet to get the statistics from across the country, but from the look of things, Samaita’s album is doing well on the market. Even when we play it, especially at our mobile selling vans, people ask who the musician is,” said Diamond Studios A&R manager John Muroyi.

“Almost every radio station is playing the songs from the album, contrary to his previous album which was a flop.

On this one, Samaita improved tremendously,” he said.

Samaita, who is now a born again Christian, thanks to his redemption at the hands of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri, expressed happiness over the response the album has received since its release two weeks ago.

“The response from the market is so amazing that even people from outside the country are requesting that we upload the songs on online platforms like YouTube, something which we are doing right now,” Samaita said.

The Murondatsimba frontman said they had lined up a number of shows across the country during the festive period to promote the album.

“We will be going around the country to promote the album. It would be our opportunity to connect with our fans throughout the country,” he said.

He said he was inspired by the late sungura musician Tongai “Dhewa” Moyo.