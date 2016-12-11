Sin, sacrifices and atonement

There is a question posed by Christian believers that warrants a thoughtful response.

by Benjamim Leon

The question is often phrased, along with several assumptions, like this: “We are all sinners, and the only way to get rid of sin is by offering a blood sacrifice. Since the Jewish temple no longer exists and you can’t offer sacrifices, how do you get rid of your sins today?”

This issue is compounded by two additional assumptions, based on the New Testament book of Romans written by Paul, whose authority is questionable because he never met Jesus. The first assumption is that mankind inherited a state of eternal damnation as a result of the “original sin” of Adam. They attribute this to Romans 5:18, “Through one transgression there resulted condemnation to all men.”

The second assumption is that the divinely authored biblical commandments were intended only as a stumbling block to prove that frail humanity could not achieve perfection in observing them.

Therefore, salvation could only come about through belief in the righteousness of Jesus who, they allege, fulfilled all the commandments in the believer’s place and who died an atoning death on the believer’s behalf. They bring as proof, Romans 4:15; “The Law brings about wrath, but where there is no law, there is no violation.”

To some with a cursory understanding of the Bible, this line of reasoning may sound logical. However, it should be scrutinised carefully (albeit within the limitations of this brief essay) to determine if it is the true biblical intent, as it says in Proverbs:

“The one that brings his case first seems right, but then his neighbour comes and examines him.” (Proverbs 18:17)

So let’s see what the Bible really says. To begin with, according to the Bible, sin is an act of rebellion, not an intrinsic state of being.

The Bible actually teaches that as a result of Adam and Eve’s sin, mankind was given an inclination — or temptation — to do evil. This inclination is described in Genesis as,“The inclination of man’s heart is evil from his youth.” (Genesis 8:21)

An inclination is a pull or a drive. It acts upon the person, but it is not the person. This inclination does not make the person a sinner, nor is he in a constant state of sin. Rather, via the temptation to do evil, a person is endowed with freedom of choice and the ability to choose good over evil. This is expounded in the following verses:

“I have placed life and death before you, blessing and the curse. So choose life in order that you may live.”

(Deuteronomy 30:15)

“I have placed before you today life and what is good, and death and what is evil.” (Deuteronomy 35:15)

The ability to rule over evil is not just wishful thinking. It is a directive expressed in the following verse, which mentions sin by name the very first time in the Bible, “Sin is crouching at the door; and it desires you, but you are able to rule over it.” (Genesis 4:7)

If sin is an insurmountable condition that no one can overcome, wouldn’t this be the logical place for God to say so? However, this passage teaches that although it is inevitable that we will be tempted to sin, we clearly have God’s promise of an inner ability to overcome the temptation. King David said this in his well-known words; “Turn from evil and do good.” (Psalm 37:27)

What does Christianity do with this clear biblical teaching that we can master sin? Christianity simply changes the Bible. It presents a contradictory and incorrect translation of how God instructed mankind to turn from sin, as is demonstrated in a blatant Christian mistranslation of Isaiah 59:20. In the Hebrew original, this verse says: “A redeemer will come to Zion; and unto those who turn from transgression.”

This verse clearly demonstrates two points: (i) People can turn from transgression; and, (ii) The redeemer of Israel will come to Zion and to those who turn away from sin on their own accord.

However, in the Christian New Testament the same verse in Isaiah is incorrectly quoted to give the impression that it is the messiah who removes sin. Romans 11:26 says: “The deliverer will come from Zion; He will remove ungodliness from Jacob.”

The mistranslation of the words “to Zion” to “from Zion” and, “those who turn from transgression” to “He will remove ungodliness,” distorts the meaning of the original text. This is an attempt to support the incorrect Christian belief that a messianic redeemer will remove sin. According to the Bible, sincere repentance has always been the fundamental method of removing sin.

Isaiah 43:10-11; “You are My witnesses,” declares the Lord, “and My servant whom I have chosen, so that you may know and believe Me and understand that I am He. Before Me no god was formed, nor will there be one after Me. I, even I, am the Lord, and besides me there is no Saviour”

Isaiah 45:5-6: “I am the Lord, and there is no other, besides Me there is no God… I will strengthen you…In order that they know from the shining of the sun and from the west that there is no one besides Me; I am the Lord and there is no other!”

Benjamin Leon is a member of the Jewish Community in Zimbabwe.

