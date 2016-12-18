Kasukuwere speaks on Moyo, Zhuwao links

Zanu PF commissar Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday denied accusations by Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s supporters that he belongs to the G40 faction that is opposed to the Midlands politician’s alleged bid to take over from President Robert Mugabe.

By Everson Mushava

War veterans who have openly declared their support for Mnangagwa want Mugabe to fire Kasukuwere for allegedly dividing Zanu PF and targeting the vice-president’s supporters for expulsion from the party.

He has become a target of the vicious attacks alongside Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo and Indigenisation minister Patrick Zhuwao.

Kasukuwere said he was only friends and law school classmates with Zhuwao and Moyo. He said that it did not constitute a faction.

The minister told The Standard in an exclusive interview at the end of the 16th Zanu PF annual national people’s conference in Masvingo where he was asked to explain the alleged rivalry with the faction linked to Mnangagwa.

Kasukuwere, Moyo and Zhuwao, who is Mugabe’s nephew, are believed to be the faces of G40.

“When you are three, you cannot be called a faction,” Kasukuwere insisted.

“We are just friends. Why don’t you call us friends, instead of faction? Zhuwao is a colleague. I have been working with Cde Zhuwao since time immemorial.

“We have been youth league members. It’s not only Cde Zhuwao who I am friends with. Professor Moyo is my friend, colleague minister.”

He added: “I have colleagues that I work with on a day-to-day basis and with Zhuwao and Cde Moyo, we study in the same class. We are contemporaries. We are classmates. It doesn’t make us a faction.”

The ministers are studying law at the University of Zimbabwe.

Kasukuwere said Mnangagwa was his boss and the alleged feud with him was imaginary and a creation of the media.

See full interview in next week’s edition of The Standard.