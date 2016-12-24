Logan Cup boycott worries Streak

ZIMBABWE cricket senior team coach Heath Streak has voiced concern over the salary dispute between Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and domestic cricket players that disrupted the Logan Cup encounter pitting Bulawayo Metropolitan Tuskers against Midlands Rhinos in Bulawayo last week.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

It emerged that only the ZC contracted players had received their full salaries, while their domestic counterparts were still owed salaries.

The situation does not augur well with Streak, whose players have no confirmed international assignments lined up for the national team until June next year.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but ZC and the players need to sort things out as soon as possible. It’s a situation that needs to be averted at all cost all the time because it’s not good for Zimbabwe cricket as a whole,” the national team coach said in an interview with Standardsport.

“We do not need players taking action like that, but I know the chairperson [Tavengwa] Mukuhlani is working flat out to normalise the situation so that we can go back to cricket,” Streak added.

The Logan Cup resumes on January 5 with Mountaineers hosting Tuskers in Mutare and Harare Metropolitan Eagles playing Rhinos in the capital city.

It remains to be seen whether ZC would have found a solution to the current impasse with the domestic players.

With no international engagements confirmed for the national team between now and June next year, the domestic cricket needs to be at its best to keep the players sharp.

Streak, who took charge ahead of the team’s Test series against Sri Lanka in October, also emphasised the need for more game time for the national team players as well as the emerging players.

“What we definitely need is more game time, so hopefully we can organise more games for the Zimbabwe A side and also for the senior team because that is the only way we can genuinely improve,” he said.