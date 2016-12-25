Soul Jah Love holds on to hope

DANCEHALL chanter Soul Jah love, real name Soul Musaka, who has been making headlines in the past weeks over his apparent non-stop tale of misfortunes, has turned the events into song.

BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

Recently, the Ndini Uya Uya singer had an ulcer on his left leg, with doctors contemplating amputation. This prompted him to visit local prophet Walter Magaya seeking spiritual healing.

According to reports from his camp the “miraculous touch” by the prophet changed his fate and he is now recuperating. But, just how much agony can he endure in one lifetime?

When he shot to fame in 2012 it was a typical rags-to-riches story, giving the impression that he was destined to live happily ever after, but life appears unfair to him as he hops from one calamity to another.

Late last year his house was razed down along with other illegal structures in Budiriro. This year the Conquering Family frontman has had to deal with a lot of unfortunate situations.

In all the chaos, however, Chibaba (his other moniker) has found solace in music, choosing to narrate his adversities through the microphone.

“Inini ndiri murima handione asi ndinoziva kuchachena chete mandimba ndimba handikwate ibasa rangu iri saka handinete [I am in darkness but I know dawn is coming. I do not fear anything, music is my trade and I will not tire]…” he sings on one of his songs titled Kuchachena.

Most of his latest music is derived directly from his life experiences and there is no doubt that his music has evolved.

Unlike in previous years, his lyrical content has shifted greatly from dance songs including Gum-kum and ChiSuit CheGreen to ones that paint a gloomy picture of his troubled life.

In songs like Mbereko off his album launched in February, he pours his heart out on how hurt he feels about the ridicule he gets for not having a child with Bounty Lisa, his partner.

In an interview with the Standard Style last week, his manager Marshal “Wadis” Bimha said the 27-year-old artiste experienced a rough life since childhood and hence has become used to it.

“He has experienced a rough life since long back before he became famous; so in short, he is used to it now and he is working towards ending it forever,” said Wadis.

According to Wadis, the controversial musician who is known for his lyrical prowess concedes that he errs like all humans and his fans should aim to do better than him.

Soul Jah Love’s history is an uninspiring account of catastrophe. He is said to have been cast out from the family house by his stepmother soon after the death of his biological mother when he was an infant.

He was then adopted by his grandmother, who later died when he was five years old. His father passed away in 2005 at a time they were living in Waterfalls.

Suffering from diabetes, he had to find a way to survive and he turned to music, which has changed his life to where it is today.