I will forgive Mugabe: Mujuru

*Ex VP tells SABC she is ready to forgive veteran ruler

*Speaks on Mugabe claims she is a witch and is of loose morals

*Says she didn’t challenge excesses while in government because of war background

Former vice-president Joice Mujuru says she is willing to forgive President Robert Mugabe for alleged human rights violation for the sake of peace in Zimbabwe if she wins the 2018 elections.

By Phyllis Mbanje

Mujuru, who is negotiating a coalition between her Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) party and other opposition parties, including the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T, said an inclusive government was crucial to rebuild the country.

“We will forgive Mugabe the same way we forgave [late Rhodesian Prime minister] Ian Smith,” Mujuru told SABC News Friday night.

Mujuru, who was fired from Zanu PF two years ago on allegations of plotting against Mugabe, said she will contest the 2018 elections and if she wins, will take cognisance of the fact that people needed peace and economic independence.

“Our people want a good life. Right now we have land, but what is coming out of it?” she said.

The ZimPF leader said she was unable to curb Mugabe’s excesses while she was in government as her background as a freedom fighter influenced her “non-combative attitude”.

“I wish it was that simple. There are two sides to a coin all the time. I am from the fighting forces where you go for training. As a youth, you look up to your seniors,” Mujuru said.

Mujuru said as a “freedom fighter, one remained with certain practices that will make you someone unable to challenge seniors.”

“Yes, people might say why did you keep quiet, but that is my other side. And here you are talking about Teurai Ropa who was below the age of 30,” said Mujuru.

The former vice-president said although she tried in her own way to highlight some of the issues, the “last word remained with the executive person [Mugabe].”

“You don’t want to appear as if you are fighting your seniors but instead take those issues that demonstrate you are for the people,” she said.

Mujuru said her stance was “soft” but it doesn’t mean she condoned Mugabe’s actions.

“These things happened whilst Joice was part of the group, but I didn’t want them to be so. I just did not want to ruffle any feathers,” she said.

“I tried to ask in public why people were being beaten. The masses saw that.”

She also denied reports that she was corrupt.

“If people say Joice was fighting for money, they would have seen fat bank accounts and if it was about power, I would have done it long back,” she charged.

Mujuru said when she was the vice-president of the ruling party after being elected in 2004, she could have easily influenced the populace, but she chose not to do that.

She said the 2013 elections were non-violent because she was leading the process.

“I did 43 rallies using the terrible Zimbabwean roads, but the president did only 12 using helicopters,” she said.

Mujuru also recalled how Mugabe fired her after accusing her of being a witch. She said the veteran ruler used seven Zanu PF youths to fight her.

“He told them I was a witch, of loose morals but look, I am a widow but I do not have a boyfriend. I do not know where they got that from,” she said.

“A character such as mine, why would I need a husband? If you had one before, why would you go around doing unbecoming things?

She said despite the onslaught against her, she held no grudges against Mugabe.

“Especially Mugabe himself whom I respect as a father and a father figure to the nation, knowing exactly that he was lying, I kept quite,” she said.

Mujuru is yet to earn the trust of many Zimbabweans who fear that she would return to Zanu PF if the ruling party extended a hand of reconciliation.

Her pledge to forgive Mugabe would not go down well with victims of gross human rights violations, especially in Matabeleland and Midlands where over 20 000 supporters were killed in newly independent Zimbabwe.