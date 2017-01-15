Musindo defends Makandiwa

DESTINY for Africa Network leader Obadiah Musindo has leapt to United Family International Church (Ufic)founder Emmanuel Makandiwa’s defence after his church was ridiculed for telling followers the amounts of money they had to give as “seed” in 2017.
BY Staff Writer
In a video posted on Facebook, Ufic spokesperson Pastor Prime Kufa encouraged people to “seed” money ranging from $77, $770, $7 700 and $77 000.
Explaining the reasoning behind the figures, Kufa said, “Number seven is a prophetic number, a number of perfection which makes the year 2017 a year for your dreams, hopes, aspirations and all your visions, if only you are willing to start it perfectly.”
However, following the clip there was a huge public outcry, with some people accusing the charismatic cleric of robbing his congregants using the Bible.
But in a statement, Musindo dismissed the attacks, saying numbers were not theological, but more scriptural.
“Look at the book of Revelations, the issue of the 12 disciples as well as the 12 tribes of Israel,” he said.
“In the things of God, we do not have tutors, referees, the chief executive officers of God or the advocates of God who think they can speak on God’s behalf.”
Musindo said people should not monopolise Christianity.
“We have people who criticise tongues and healing yet all these are in the Bible,” he said.
“There’s nothing wrong or unscriptural for the people under Ufic to give according to the instructions given by their leaders.
“Many people are prophetically told to give or seed in many ways. It is not everything that we do in the church that has a biblical reference or biblical example,” Musindo said.
He also fired a volley at some “pastors” who did not cast out demons.
“A church which is not prophetic is so blind. I see bishops and leaders wearing collars. Where is this found in the Bible? What about titles such as ‘Dr’? where is the title ‘Dr’in the things of God?” he quipped.
He also said church leaders were overstepping their mandate.
“You are not supposed to attack other churches as if you are leading perfect churches yourselves,” Musindo said.
“There are serious problems happening in other churches that we are reading about in newspapers involving fights and legal actions against one another.”
He said he had concluded from his own investigations that Makandiwa was a serious entrepreneur who employed a lot of people.
Nonsense! Who is Musindo? The boy should stop barking and concentrate on his ZANU PF activism. Makandiwa is a crook and fake, self-proclaimed prophet who extorts money from his gullible followers. There is nothing prophetic about the stated numbers. Instead, there is everything extortionate about it. Makandiwa has an unfinished Chitungwiza church, the incomplete Glen Lorne property, and the alleged shuttling between Harare and Johannesburg that all need funding. Where else but from gullible, desperate followers would he sustain that? Shockingly, despite the glaring thievery by this preacher, many will foolishly yield. People, do not be blinded by desperation for healing from incurable diseases, the desire to be rich overnight or come out of debt. Common sense is supposed to tell anyone that the only way to succeed in whatever one does is working hard, be it academically, at work or as an entrepreneur. The only way to come out of debt is to belt-tighten and pay back. If you are sick with insurable ailments such as cancer of HIV do not be fooled into believing that Makandiwa can lay hands on you, tell you that you are healed, and the ailment is gone. Seek treatment early and stay on it. It is only a matter of time that all these desperate people who fall for Makandiwa’s scams will realise that they were taken for a ride.
taura hako. unoshaya kuti vanhu vanosiya brain kupi vachibirwa in the day light nxa, zvotogumbura!
I for one am very interested with the Prophet’s instructions.
I wish i was at the service and had given as instructed but i wasnt, i still am going to try and do as the Prophet advised.
You guys may say heee, i am blindly following as i had seen you commenting in other papers about the same, but whats wrong with following those who can see if you are blind?
Hapana chamati maona
Iwe Gordon, usangodyirwa mari wakatasira sedununu. Pamwe utori dununu. Use yo money for yoself and not jus throw it away at makandiwa fo no benefit to u. Wanyanyopusa zvakadiiko?
Makandiwa the fake prophet. Ndiyeka uyu wekunyeprera wanhu that they will prosper if they seed, vanhu vachingobirwa vakatarisa. Mbavha zvayo inoshandisa bible to hoodwink people.
We’re tired of this makandiwa garbage. No amount of defending him will make him a true prophet. Rume rinonyepa iri. Even kids can see it. It’s all ’bout makin money. I stopped following him when watched one of his videos where he claimed to hav resuscitated a toddler who had allegedly died. the child never died & even the mother’s reaction shows it. now he come up with a new trick to get people’s money. not mine. ngaatorere hake vakarara. pamwe musindo atengwa.
Voice of reason, Grand, Nancy and Tindo let me warn you as i have warned some people before whom i later saw regretting for commending what they did not know. Jesus said that a person may be forgiven for attacking Him, but whosoever attacks the Holy Spirit will never be forgiven.
Be careful and watch out!!
g. trever m- wakarara , warning what kupusa kwaro. enda kuchikoro saskam!
G Trevor M uri DUCHE. Makandiwa is not Jesus. Neither is he the Holy Spirit. Saying the truth about Makandiwa’s lies, even if you choose to call it “attacking”, is NOT in any way attacking Jesus or the Holy Spirit. It is this foolishness of yours that make you equate Makandiwa to Jesus o the Holy Spirit, hence you easily fall for his tricks. Vhura pfungwa!