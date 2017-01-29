We are cowards, says Mapfumo

Chimurenga music legend Thomas Mapfumo has thrown his weight behind South Africa’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema, who last week said it was high time that President Robert Mugabe steps down.
By Moses Mugugunyeki and Edgar Gweshe
Malema addressed the media in Braamfontein, South Africa last Monday where he urged the soon to be 93-year-old leader to relinquish power. The firebrand EFF leader said Mugabe could not even control a spade, therefore he was no longer capable of discharging his responsibilities.
However, his utterances did not go down well with some Zanu PF members, who dismissed Malema’s call on their leader to step down.
On Friday, Mapfumo came out guns blazing, rallying behind Malema whom he said spoke the truth about Zimbabwe.
“I tend to agree with Malema. I think he gave a perfect description of us Zimbabweans, that we are a bunch of cowards. Cowards are not only in Zanu PF, but the majority of us. Malema spoke the truth. Everyday Mugabe and his cronies are looting and yet no one is challenging that,” Mapfumo said in an exclusive interview with The Standard Style.
The Chimurenga music maestro who is finalising his forthcoming album said Zimbabweans, including himself, should not sit on their laurels while the country is “burning”.
“There is a lot of corruption happening and only yesterday [Thursday] I was reading on the internet that Zimbabwe was now among the top five most corrupt countries in the world. Grace Mugabe is busy buying expensive rings costing millions of dollars using ‘looted’ money but no one is challenging that. Why are people silent?” said the singer who is now based in Oregon in the United States.
The Vanhu Vatema hitmaker also took a swipe at MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai whom he described as a “useless and selfish leader”.
“Tsvangirai is useless. He won in the 2008 elections but later joined the government of national unity taking over the prime minister’s position. That shows how selfish he is. What kind of leader is that? Why doesn’t he step down and give a young leader a chance so that he can rest because I heard he is not well? He is like Mugabe who is holding on to power,” he said.
“I can’t even talk of [Joice] Mujuru because she still idolises Mugabe and sees nothing wrong in him. I believe the current crop of opposition leaders has run out of ideas. We want leaders who stand for the masses. Leaders like [Tanzania’s president John] Magafuli and Thomas Sankara [Burkina Faso’s revolutionary hero] are good examples of selfless and revolutionary leadership that our continent needs. If Africa had such kind of leaders, surely our continent would have been far.”
On the formation of a coalition by opposition political parties, Mapfumo said the idea was good but will not benefit the ordinary man on the street.
“It is a good idea, but I think it’s a sheer waste of time because Mugabe has rigged — the playing field is not even. A coalition should be about the masses and not leaders and it won’t work. Whom will it benefit?”
The fearless singer described war veterans as mercenaries, who are after nothing but money.
“They are the same people who caused this situation when they demanded money for going to war. Why should you be paid if you were fighting for people? They are mercenaries concerned about their pockets. Their patron is a thief and we have not heard that they have chased him, meaning they still love him,” he said.
“Zimbabweans should not be fooled by the so-called factions in Zanu PF because those are the same people and they will not change. Wait and see when the elections come. I bet you won’t hear any of these factions, it will be one Zanu PF and they always unite to defend their loot. War veterans should first apologise to Zimbabweans for the violence they caused during past elections if people are to believe them.”
Mapfumo, whose music has rubbed the government the wrong way, said his latest project — a 12-track album — would be released on Independence Day. He said one of the tracks on the album Chauya Chauya kuZimbabwe Kusiri Kufa Ndekupi has a significant political impact on Zimbabwe and provides power for positive change and unity.
A coward in the battlefield is better than a coward who ran away thousands of km from the battle front
He is not comparing cowards here but simply agreeing with Malema that Zimbos are f***ing cowards, yourself and him included. So please dont sugar-court your cowardice because you are in Zim, iwe,VaMapfumo neni tiri mbwende period .
VaMapfumo VaMugabe vanonzi varo impune pamashandiro avo nehomwe yenyika. Zvinoreva kuti chero zvavanoronga hapana anoti zvaitirwe? Hakusi kuboora nyika takatarisa hunhu hwavo hwemashandisirwo emari munyika.
Natyirwo amoitwa vaMugabe ekuti chero ani anombwenda.
Maonero angu fear yavakaisa muvanhu yakakonzera looting zvekuti vanogona kuvaka nyika yakaita seZimbabwe yakapera.
Morgan Tsvangirai spent is it 4 or 5 years drinking tea with Mugabe every Monday morning while he was prime minister on paper in the so-called GNU. We still do not know why he and his party went into coalition with Mugabe. Morgan is a waste of space.
if Tsvangirai had refused to join the gnu what would have happened.mugabe fooled all of us.we thought he had reformed but obviously he had other ideas.Tsvangirai joined the gnu because he did not want the people to continue suffering just as Nkomo signed the unity accord to end war in Matebeleland.such leaders should be applauded .it is you mukanya who is a coward.speak for yourself.
@himish – utter garbage. Morgan was a fool to think power-hungry Mugabe would ever reform. Shows Morgan is a naive and gullible fool. Morgan only strengthened Mugabe’s hold on power by joining the useless coalition. Nkomo sold out. He deprived the country of an effective opposition.
@himish – stupid cretin.
A man has the right to live anywhere in the world as he sees fit depending on his circumstances. All these politicians dead or alive have been in exile at some point in our history…so why should we call Mukanya a coward? Anyway if he had stayed he would have been dead by now. So what use is a dead Mapfumo? He made a right decision to leave the country considering his circumstances. He is still useful to us alive and not dead. He is still politically untainted, unlike our dear superstar Tuku whose principles are now greatly compromised.
So shld we run away to foreign land like wat he (Mpfumo) did. SADC ar cowards, AU ar coward UN ar cowards – they have mo muscle thn inocent Zimbos. The majority ar running abroad, those who hav resources etc. Us in Zim cnt do nothng Mgabe can kill any1 who wants to challenge him. A lot have disappeared. Pliz help UN.