Djurgårdens IF to make decision on Zindoga

DJURGÅRDENS IF are expected to make a decision on whether to sign Zimbabwean teenager Junior Zindoga this week, as the player comes to the end of his three-week trial stint at the Swedish Allsvenskan side.

The 18-year-old former St George’s College student is one of the two players who were being assessed by the Djurgårdens IF technical department, together with 24-year-old Swedish defender Alexander Michel.

While it is not clear whether Zindoga impressed during his trial stint, the Djurgårdens IF manager Özcan Melkemichel said a decision would be made this week after assessing video footage of the player during some of the friendly matches he featured in for the club.

“We’ve seen enough to make an assessment. We will look at the video materials, sit down and talk, and then we’ll probably be able to decide sometime after this weekend. I hope they can continue training with us this week and that we can then make a decision after this weekend,” Melkemichel told Djurgårdens IF’s official website this week.

Zindoga became an internet sensation two weeks ago after he was photographed during a friendly match between Djurgården and Vasalund, asking an opponent to tie his shoelaces, as he couldn’t do it himself because of the cold weather.

While he might have taken time to adjust to the very cold weather conditions, the 18-year-old said he was enjoying himself at the club, which is home to Warriors striker, Tino Kadewere.

“I think it is a great opportunity for me to come here to Sweden and Europe. I’m living my dream and I have got a good feel for Djurgården. It is well-organised and the guys in the team are friendly and pepper me if I make a mistake. The players always encourage me to do better and it helps me to integrate into the team.”

Should he make the grade, Zindoga would become the third Zimbabwean to sign for Djurgården, after Kadewere and Warriors striker Nyasha Mushekwi, who made an instant impact at the club before leaving for China.